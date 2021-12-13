5 memorable batting performances by Team India players in South Africa 

Having easily overcome New Zealand at home, Team India's next assignment will be a tough tour of South Africa, featuring three Tests and as many ODIs. The three-match Test series will begin with the Boxing Day Test at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

According to reports, the Indian team will undergo a three-day quarantine at a five-star hotel near the Mumbai International Airport before flying off to the Rainbow Nation. The South Africa-bound squad will leave for Johannesburg on Wednesday, December 16 by a charter flight.

India have so far featured in 20 Tests in South Africa, winning only three and losing 10. Seven of the matches have ended in a draw. During their previous tour in 2017-18, India went down 2-1 in a three-match Test series.

When India’s batters impressed in South Africa

While India might not enjoy a great record in Tests in South Africa, a number of batters from the team have come up with memorable performances over the years. We look back at five such wonderful efforts.

#5 169 by Sachin Tendulkar - Cape Town (January 1997)

Sachin Tendulkar batting during a Test match in South Africa. Pic: Getty Images

Leading the Indian team, Sachin Tendulkar scored a combative 169 in the Cape Town of 1997. The knock came under extremely trying circumstances. After South Africa put up 529 for 7 declared batting first, on the back of hundreds from Gary Kirsten, Brian McMillan and Lance Klusener, India lost half their side for 58.

Tendulkar and Mohammad Azharuddin (115 off 110) then featured in an iconic sixth-wicket stand of 222. While Azhar went berserk, Tendulkar occupied the crease for 329 minutes and kept the Proteas bowlers at bay. Tendulkar slammed 26 fours in his 254-ball knock as India recovered commendably to post 359.

Tendulkar’s fine innings, however, went in vain as India were bowled out for 144 in their second innings, chasing a huge target of 427.

#4 148 & 81 by Rahul Dravid - Johannesburg (January 1997)

Rahul Dravid scored his maiden Test hundred in South Africa. Pic: Getty Images

Team India’s current head coach Rahul Dravid registered his maiden Test ton in Johannesburg during the 1996-97 tour. India batted first after winning the toss in the third Test of the series, with Dravid top-scoring with 148. The no.3 batter held his own against a South African bowling attack comprising Allan Donald, Shaun Pollock and Brian McMillan.

Dravid held fort for 541 minutes and faced 362 deliveries during which he hit 21 fours. He and Sourav Ganguly (73) featured in a fourth-wicket stand of 145. Dravid also got good support from his Karnataka mates Anil Kumble (29) and Javagal Srinath (41). The centurion was the last man to be dismissed as India ended their first innings on 410.

Dravid top-scored in the second innings as well with 81 as India set South Africa a target of 356. The hosts crumbled to 95 for 7. However, a brilliant 122 not out by Daryll Cullinan defied India’s bowlers as South Africa escaped with a draw.

