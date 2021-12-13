5 memorable bowling performances by Team India players in South Africa 

Team India will soon be in South Africa for a tour comprising three Tests and as many ODIs. The series will kick-off on Boxing Day with the first Test to be played at SuperSport Park in Centurion. The remaining two Tests will be played at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg and Newlands in Cape Town.

According to reports, the Indian team will undergo a three-day quarantine in a five-star hotel near the Mumbai International Airport before the big tour. The squad is expected to leave for Johannesburg on Wednesday, December 16 by a charter flight. While the Test team in South Africa will be led by Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma has been named vice-captain.

India do not have a great Test record in South Africa. Of the 20 Test matches they have played in the Rainbow Nation, India have won only three, losing 10. The remaining seven games ended in a draw.

When India’s bowlers impressed in South Africa

While India may have struggled in Tests in South Africa, a number of bowlers from the team have come up with impressive performances over the years. We recap five such efforts.

#5 6/53 by Anil Kumble - Johannesburg (November 1992)

Former India leg-spinner Anil Kumble. Pic: Getty Images

Legendary former leg-spinner Anil Kumble’s record away from home was a subject of debate for a majority of his Test career. However, Kumble impressed during India’s maiden tour of South Africa in 1991-92, claiming 6 for 53 in Proteas' second innings during the Johannesburg Test.

South Africa batted first after winning the toss and Manoj Prabhakar’s four-for restricted them to 292. India managed only 227 in response despite Sachin Tendulkar’s well-made 111. The visitors were under pressure following their below-par effort in the first innings. However, Kumble brought India back in the contest, picking up six wickets in 44 overs.

Bhagyesh Joshi 🏏🇮🇳 @Cric_bhagya82



The 1st of the 132 tests of Anil Kumble.

It was the match in which Sachin Tendulkar scored his 1st test ton.

Kumble took 3 wkts in the match but his best came vs SA at J'burg when he took 6/53 and it was the 1st ever 5 wkt haul by Ind bowler vs SA. #OTD 1990The 1st of the 132 tests of Anil Kumble.It was the match in which Sachin Tendulkar scored his 1st test ton.Kumble took 3 wkts in the match but his best came vs SA at J'burg when he took 6/53 and it was the 1st ever 5 wkt haul by Ind bowler vs SA. #OTD 1990The 1st of the 132 tests of Anil Kumble.It was the match in which Sachin Tendulkar scored his 1st test ton.Kumble took 3 wkts in the match but his best came vs SA at J'burg when he took 6/53 and it was the 1st ever 5 wkt haul by Ind bowler vs SA.

Five of the bowler’s six victims, including big names like Andrew Hudson, Peter Kirsten and Jonty Rhodes, were bowled. Thanks to Kumble’s perseverance, India bowled out South Africa for 252. The Test ended in a hard-fought draw as, set a target of 318, India made 141 for 4 in 82 overs.

#4 5/60 & 5/93 by Venkatesh Prasad - Durban (1996)

Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad. Pic: Getty Images

Venkatesh Prasad had a comparatively short Test career despite some stellar performances away from home. His finest moment as a Test bowler came in South Africa, during the Durban Test in 1996. India bowled first in the Test and Prasad returned with memorable figures of 5 for 60. He cleaned up Gary Kirsten and had Daryll Cullinan and Hansie Cronje caught behind. Prasad returned to pick up two more towards the end of the innings as India cleaned up South Africa for 235.

The Indian batters, however, undid Prasad’s hardwork as the entire team was rolled over for a paltry 100. Prasad continued to fight for India in the second innings as well. He bowled 25 overs and picked up five scalps, dismissing Kirsten, Cullinan and Cronje again. Like in the first innings, Prasad claimed a couple of South African tailenders as the hosts were all out for 259 in their second innings.

Bharath Seervi @SeerviBharath Happy Birthday Venkatesh Prasad. Only Indian pacer to take 5+ wickets in each inning of an overseas Test (exc Zim) 5/60 & 5/93, Durban 1996 Happy Birthday Venkatesh Prasad. Only Indian pacer to take 5+ wickets in each inning of an overseas Test (exc Zim) 5/60 & 5/93, Durban 1996

Set a target of 395, India collapsed to 66 all out in 34.1 overs as South Africa clinched victory by 328 runs. Allan Donald claimed nine wickets in the Test to nullify the impact of Prasad’s 10-wicket match haul.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Samya Majumdar