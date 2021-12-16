“Not the first time it has happened” - Cricket fraternity reacts to Virat Kohli’s press conference revelations

Virat Kohli’s press conference on Wednesday, ahead of Team India’s tour of South Africa, hinted at a massive divide in Indian cricket.

The most stunning claim Kohli made was that he was not asked by anyone at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to stay on as T20I captain after announcing his resignation. However, according to Kohli, his decision was well-received and was seen as progressive.

The Indian Test captain’s statement was in complete contradiction to BCCI president Sourav Ganguly’s comment that he had personally requested Kohli not to step down as T20I captain.

During the press conference, Kohli also revealed that there had been no prior communication from the BCCI with regards to his removal as ODI captain. According to the star batter, he was told an hour-and-a-half before the selection meeting for the Test team on December 8 that the five selectors had decided to replace him as ODI captain.

Who said what about Virat Kohli’s press conference

Many former cricketers and experts have been shocked and stunned by Kohli's revelations to the media. Here are some prominent reactions.

“He should be asked why there is this discrepancy” - Gavaskar wants Ganguly to clear the air

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly. Pic: Getty Images

According to former India captain Sunil Gavaskar, Kohli’s comments on the T20I captaincy clearly point to a discrepancy between his and Ganguly’s statements. The Indian legend urged Ganguly to clear the air. Speaking to India Today, Gavaskar opined:

"I think it (Kohli’s comments) actually doesn’t bring the BCCI into the picture. I think it’s the individual who has to be asked where he got the impression he had conveyed such a message to Kohli. So that’s the only thing. Yes, he is the BCCI president and surely he should be asked why there is this discrepancy. He is probably the best person to ask about the discrepancy in what you seem to have to say and what the Indian captain has said.”

Gavaskar, however, did not have an issue with the selectors telling Kohli an hour-and-a-half before the team selection meeting for the South Africa Tests that he would not be ODI captain. According to him, that is "absolutely okay".

The 72-year-old elaborated:

"As long as it’s not something that he has not found out from the media or as it happened in the past that the commander of a passenger flight announced it, I think he has been told by the chairman of the selection committee that he is not going to be the captain, I think that is absolutely okay."

Kohli fans took to social media to vent their anger at the BCCI and Ganguly following his statement on his removal as ODI captain.

“A player should know where he is lacking” - Amit Mishra

Virat Kohli takes a knee during the T20 World Cup. Pic: Getty Images

Veteran Indian leg-spinner Amit Mishra batted for better transparency between cricketers and management in the wake of the Kohli-BCCI fiasco. R

eacting to Kohli’s comment of having no prior intimation of the decision to remove him as ODI captain, Mishra said that a player has a right to know why he is being sacked.

Speaking to ANI, Mishra commented:

"This is not the first time it has happened. It happened before also and I feel that a player who has performed so much for the country and worked so hard, should have a right to know why he has been removed from the team or from a particular position. A player should know where he is lacking and should improve on that aspect."

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#India #TeamIndia Virat Kohli says there was no prior communication on the ODI captaincy shift. Virat Kohli says there was no prior communication on the ODI captaincy shift.#India #TeamIndia https://t.co/Wlrbj6jxI6

The decision to replace Kohli as ODI captain was made official on December 8, the same day the squad for the South Africa Tests was picked.

Edited by Samya Majumdar