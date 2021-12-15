"Definitely something is going on" - Twitterati seek truth after Virat Kohli contradicts Sourav Ganguly over captaincy move

Virat Kohli, in a much-awaited press conference on Wednesday, claimed that he was never asked to continue as T20I captain of the Indian team, stirring a new controversy.

Kohli’s statement contradicted BCCI President Sourav Ganguly’s claim. A few days ago, Ganguly commented that he had personally requested the star batter not to give up T20 captaincy.

Asked to shed light on the matter, Kohli clarified during the press conference:

"I was never told that I should not leave T20I captaincy. On the contrary, when I told BCCI that I want to give up T20I captaincy, it was accepted really well. There was no hesitation over that. It was seen as a progressive step."

Kohli added:

"At that time, I communicated that I would like to continue leading in ODIs and Tests. I had clarified the same on call back then. The communication with BCCI from my side was clear. I also told them that if the office bearers and selectors felt I should not be the captain, then they could make a decision regarding the same.”

Following Kohli’s revelation, cricket fans have been left wondering which direction Indian cricket is heading in.

How Twitter reacted to Kohli's statement on T20 captaincy

There have been plenty of reactions on Twitter to Kohli's claim that the BCCI never requested him to not give up the T20I captaincy.

While some asked Ganguly to respond over the matter, others felt something was amiss in Indian cricket. Here are some tweets over the matter:

Rohit Sankar @imRohit_SN



Sourvav Ganguly: I personally requested him (Kohli) not to give up the T20I captaincy



Niceeee, very nice.



#SAvIND "I was never told that I should not leave T20I cricket captaincy" - Virat KohliSourvav Ganguly: I personally requested him (Kohli) not to give up the T20I captaincyNiceeee, very nice. "I was never told that I should not leave T20I cricket captaincy" - Virat Kohli Sourvav Ganguly: I personally requested him (Kohli) not to give up the T20I captaincyNiceeee, very nice.#SAvIND

Rajdeep Sardesai @sardesairajdeep @JayShah ‘I was contacted one and half hour before test selection and at end of the call I was told by the 5 selectors that I won’t be captaining the ODI side’ @imVkohli breaks silence. A Shoddy and badly handled ‘sacking’. @BCCI needs an HR and communication team. @SGanguly99 ‘I was contacted one and half hour before test selection and at end of the call I was told by the 5 selectors that I won’t be captaining the ODI side’ @imVkohli breaks silence. A Shoddy and badly handled ‘sacking’. @BCCI needs an HR and communication team. @SGanguly99 @JayShah

Shivasis Mohanty @DrShivasis Be it captaincy or coaching,every time Rahul Dravid takes an important role in Indian cricket team,he has to deal with a mess involving Sourav Ganguly !



He'd be like - Be it captaincy or coaching,every time Rahul Dravid takes an important role in Indian cricket team,he has to deal with a mess involving Sourav Ganguly !He'd be like - https://t.co/LyAr6dVgQ1

Boria Majumdar @BoriaMajumdar It is absolutely essential @chetans1987 sits in press conferences. You have to make selectors accessible. It is essential for transparency. @BCCI It is absolutely essential @chetans1987 sits in press conferences. You have to make selectors accessible. It is essential for transparency. @BCCI

Thyview @Thyview



"I was not told by anyone to not leave the T20 captaincy" ~



Definitely something is going on 😐 "I requested Virat to not step down as T20 captain" ~ Ganguly"I was not told by anyone to not leave the T20 captaincy" ~ #ViratKohli Definitely something is going on 😐 "I requested Virat to not step down as T20 captain" ~ Ganguly"I was not told by anyone to not leave the T20 captaincy" ~ #ViratKohliDefinitely something is going on 😐

Samip Rajguru @samiprajguru I have been shouting for last few days… I want to hear Virat’s version…and today Virat Said Sourav Ganguly never spoke to him about t20 captaincy… Did Sourav Ganguly Lie…??? Come and clarify Sourav Ganguly @BCCI I have been shouting for last few days… I want to hear Virat’s version…and today Virat Said Sourav Ganguly never spoke to him about t20 captaincy… Did Sourav Ganguly Lie…??? Come and clarify Sourav Ganguly @BCCI

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Sourav Ganguly - I personally requested Virat Kohli to not step down from T20i captaincy.



Virat Kohli - I wasn't told to not leave the T20i captaincy.



- Very poor from the BCCI and the president. Sourav Ganguly - I personally requested Virat Kohli to not step down from T20i captaincy.Virat Kohli - I wasn't told to not leave the T20i captaincy.- Very poor from the BCCI and the president.

king kohli ⚔️ @kingkohliera1



Kohli:no one requested me infact it was taken as a progressive step



speak out now Ganguly: i requested kohli personally to continue as t20 captainKohli:no one requested me infact it was taken as a progressive step @SGanguly99 speak out now Ganguly: i requested kohli personally to continue as t20 captain Kohli:no one requested me infact it was taken as a progressive step @SGanguly99 speak out now https://t.co/YFilfV4TGg

Kumar Shivam @ks210284 Respect for Virat Kohli increased manifolds after today's P. C. The way he exposed Dada Ganguly,greedy journalists and BCCI was a GOAT performance off the field. Well done King Kohli.Kohli 2.0 for next 5-6 years with Bat. Respect for Virat Kohli increased manifolds after today's P. C. The way he exposed Dada Ganguly,greedy journalists and BCCI was a GOAT performance off the field. Well done King Kohli.Kohli 2.0 for next 5-6 years with Bat.

Abhishek Baxi @baxiabhishek I was never a Ganguly fan during his playing days but thought a star player as administrator would do the sport a lot of good. However, he continues to indulge in shady politics that we wanted to get rid of. I was never a Ganguly fan during his playing days but thought a star player as administrator would do the sport a lot of good. However, he continues to indulge in shady politics that we wanted to get rid of.

ayaan. @AyanMusk Good cricketers need not to be good cricket administrators, Sourav Ganguly is the prime example of a top cricketer but a failed administrator! Good cricketers need not to be good cricket administrators, Sourav Ganguly is the prime example of a top cricketer but a failed administrator!

Sagar @sagarcasm Ganguly - I personally requested Virat Kohli to not step down from T20i captaincy.



Kohli - I wasn't told to not leave the T20i captaincy.



Ganguly to BCCI Cameraman - Ganguly - I personally requested Virat Kohli to not step down from T20i captaincy.Kohli - I wasn't told to not leave the T20i captaincy.Ganguly to BCCI Cameraman - https://t.co/PX2YHMOfDV

Rahul Rawat @rawatrahul9 Virat says he was never told to not leave the T20I captaincy by anyone in the BCCI. Sourav Ganguly had earlier said he had asked Virat not to quit captaincy in T20s. Surely, they both are not on the same page. #ViratKohli Virat says he was never told to not leave the T20I captaincy by anyone in the BCCI. Sourav Ganguly had earlier said he had asked Virat not to quit captaincy in T20s. Surely, they both are not on the same page. #ViratKohli

Virat Kohli rubbishes claims of 'rift' with Rohit Sharma

During the press conference, Kohli also rubbished all reports of an alleged rift with Rohit Sharma, the man who has replaced him as ODI captain.

Issuing a clarification, the Indian Test skipper said:

"Me and Rohit, I have said this before a lot of times that we don't have any problems between us. Honestly, I have been regularly clarifying this for the last two-two and a half years and I am tired of clarifying this, this question is asked to me again and again.

"And I can guarantee one thing to you that as long as I am playing cricket, any action, or any communication will never be to pull down the team."

Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the Test series in South Africa due to a hamstring injury. There is no clarity over his availability for the one-day series yet.

