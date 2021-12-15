"Definitely something is going on" - Twitterati seek truth after Virat Kohli contradicts Sourav Ganguly over captaincy move

Virat Kohli, in a much-awaited press conference on Wednesday, claimed that he was never asked to continue as T20I captain of the Indian team, stirring a new controversy.
Kohli’s statement contradicted BCCI President Sourav Ganguly’s claim. A few days ago, Ganguly commented that he had personally requested the star batter not to give up T20 captaincy.
Asked to shed light on the matter, Kohli clarified during the press conference:
"I was never told that I should not leave T20I captaincy. On the contrary, when I told BCCI that I want to give up T20I captaincy, it was accepted really well. There was no hesitation over that. It was seen as a progressive step."
Kohli added:
"At that time, I communicated that I would like to continue leading in ODIs and Tests. I had clarified the same on call back then. The communication with BCCI from my side was clear. I also told them that if the office bearers and selectors felt I should not be the captain, then they could make a decision regarding the same.”
Following Kohli’s revelation, cricket fans have been left wondering which direction Indian cricket is heading in.
How Twitter reacted to Kohli's statement on T20 captaincy
There have been plenty of reactions on Twitter to Kohli's claim that the BCCI never requested him to not give up the T20I captaincy.
While some asked Ganguly to respond over the matter, others felt something was amiss in Indian cricket. Here are some tweets over the matter:
Virat Kohli rubbishes claims of 'rift' with Rohit Sharma
During the press conference, Kohli also rubbished all reports of an alleged rift with Rohit Sharma, the man who has replaced him as ODI captain.
Issuing a clarification, the Indian Test skipper said:
"Me and Rohit, I have said this before a lot of times that we don't have any problems between us. Honestly, I have been regularly clarifying this for the last two-two and a half years and I am tired of clarifying this, this question is asked to me again and again.
"And I can guarantee one thing to you that as long as I am playing cricket, any action, or any communication will never be to pull down the team."
Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the Test series in South Africa due to a hamstring injury. There is no clarity over his availability for the one-day series yet.