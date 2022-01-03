"For a couple of years, I lost a bit of flow" - Ravichandran Ashwin on rediscovering aggressive batting approach

Team India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has admitted that he lost a bit of rhythm in his batting for a couple of years as he tried to focus too much on the technical aspect. He asserted that he has rediscovered the flow in his batting, which is why he has been more consistent of late.

Ashwin was India’s second-highest scorer on Day 1 of the 2nd Test against South Africa in Johannesburg. He contributed a swift 46 off 50 to lift India to 202.

Speaking after the end of the 1st day’s play, Ashwin was asked if he made a conscious effort to be aggressive on the tough batting surface. Stating that he has always been positive in his batting approach, the 35-year-old responded:

“In between, for a couple of years, trying to get very technically right, I lost a bit of my flow with respect to getting into good positions at the crease. Even before that, I have always batted at a good clip. There’s not been a conscious effort to go out there and keep playing those shots. For me, I get into positions where I can play some of those shots, which maybe some of the specialist batters might not be able to play. This freedom is what gave me success in the past.”

Ashwin also praised the role of batting coach Vikram Rathour for aiding him in finding his mojo back with the willow. The seasoned off-spinner added:

“It’s still about choosing correctly and getting the flow of my hands right. I have been able to get that back a little before Australia. Vikram Rathour has been very helpful in terms of having those communications and also getting those things sorted.”

Even as most other batters struggled on Day 1 at the Wanderers, Ashwin looked in fluent touch, hitting six fours and scoring at a strike rate of 92. Reiterating that he did not attempt to be extra aggressive, Ashwin pointed out:

“The moment I went in I got a straight ball, which I hit down the ground. Then I hit one on the up from Lungi Ngidi on the off side. The balls presented itself and I responded. There was no attempt to go at that strike rate. Sometimes it happens, sometimes it doesn’t. That’s the beauty of playing the game. They started off with the short ball and that gets me going a bit. Had game plans, glad it worked out. It is also about building on and trying to be more productive for the team.”

Ashwin’s 46 lifted India from 157 for 7 to 202 after they won the toss and batted first. Stand-in captain KL Rahul top-scored for India with 50.

“Maybe we are a bit short” - Ashwin on team’s India’s total

Asked for his assessment on India’s first-innings total, Ashwin admitted that the visitors may be a few runs short. However, he asserted that India have the bowling to stay in the game. The veteran cricketer commented:

“Totals in South Africa have been a tricky one in the first innings. It is always a good thing to win the toss and bat first. You want to post a good score, maybe in excess of 260 for 270. South Africa have dominated Test matches by batting first and putting up totals in excess of 250. Maybe we are a bit short. But with our entire bowling arsenal available tomorrow, fingers crossed, we can definitely make something out of this score.”

South Africa ended Day 1 of the Johannesburg Test at 35 for 1. Mohammed Shami sent back Aiden Markram for 7 but Dean Elgar (11*) and Keegan Petersen (14*) took the hosts to Stumps without any further damage.

