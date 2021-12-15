How the cricketing fraternity has reacted to alleged Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma rift

Ever since Virat Kohli was replaced as one-day captain by Rohit Sharma, rumors have been floating thick and fast of an alleged rift between the two.

Questions have been raised about the timing of Sharma’s hamstring injury, which came just before the team’s departure for South Africa for the Test series. Kohli will lead the team in the three-match contest.

There have also been conflicting reports over Kohli’s availability for the one-day leg of the South Africa series. One set of reports claimed the former ODI skipper would be skipping the three one-dayers.

However, others quoted BCCI officials and reported that Kohli will be available for both Tests and ODIs. A few others have ‘confirmed’ a rift between the two captains, quoting BCCI sources.

Boria Majumdar @BoriaMajumdar Friendship is not a mandate to perform for a cricket team, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are no exceptions sportskeeda.com/cricket/friend… Friendship is not a mandate to perform for a cricket team, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are no exceptions sportskeeda.com/cricket/friend…

What cricket experts have to say about alleged Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma rift

In the wake of the Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma saga making headlines, we take a peek at what some cricketers-turned-experts have to say on the burning issue.

#1 Azhar questions timing of Kohli’s ‘break’

Team India’s Test captain Virat Kohli. Pic: Getty Images

According to former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin, the timing of Kohli’s request for a break was questionable. He went to the extent of stating that this substantiates speculation about the rift. In a tweet, Azhar wrote:

"Virat Kohli has informed that he's not available for the ODI series & Rohit Sharma is unavailable for the upcoming test. There is no harm in taking a break but the timing has to be better. This just substantiates speculation about the rift. Neither will be giving up the other form of cricket."

BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal, later, clarified to Times Now that Kohli had requested for a break but the same had nothing to do with him being replaced as ODI captain.

#2 Unfair to point fingers at Rohit, Kohli: Gavaskar

Rohit Sharma (left) and Virat Kohli. Pic: Getty Images

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has urged fans and cricket experts not to jump to any conclusions. He said that unless both Kohli and Sharma come out and say something, it would be unfair to point fingers. He also requested Azhar to share details if he had any inside information on the matter.

Gavaskar told India Today:

"The question is, 'is there anything simmering at all (between Kohli and Rohit)?' Unless both the players come out with something, we should not jump to conclusions. Yes, Azharuddin has said something but if he has got some inside information about what has happened then he should be coming out and telling us what happened."

The cricketing legend added:

"Till then, I will give the benefit of the doubt to both the players. Because both have served Indian cricket brilliantly and I don't think it is fair at all for any one of us, without having exact information, to be pointing fingers at either of them.”

Samip Rajguru @samiprajguru I hope BCCI has informed captain virat kohli this time that Rohit is injured and he is not available for SA Test series… hopefully captain doesn’t have to know it from sources 😁😁. #Mysteryinjuries I hope BCCI has informed captain virat kohli this time that Rohit is injured and he is not available for SA Test series… hopefully captain doesn’t have to know it from sources 😁😁. #Mysteryinjuries

Incidentally, Kohli and Sharma haven’t played together since the T20 World Cup 2021. While Kohli was rested for the T20Is against New Zealand at home, Sharma was not part of the subsequent Test matches.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Anantaajith Ra