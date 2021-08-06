“Even Kapil Dev hasn’t watched it” – Kirti Azad shares update on the release of ‘83’

Former cricketer and politician Kirti Azad has revealed that the much-awaited movie ‘83’ won’t see a digital release, and fans will have to wait for the theaters to open in total capacity to watch the film. He also stated that even Kapil Dev hasn’t watched the movie.

‘83’ is a biographical sports film on India’s 1983 World Cup. Ranveer Singh essays the role of Indian captain Kapil Dev, who beat the odds and went on to help India script one of its greatest sporting feats. The film, which was supposed to be released on April 10, 2020, has been directed by Kabir Khan.

Speaking to journalist Indranil Basu on SK Live, Kirti Azad said:

“Our movie on the World Cup win, 83, was supposed to release in April 2020 but got delayed (due to the pandemic). I spoke to the director, and he said since it’s a period movie, they will not release it till the halls completely open up, even if that means they have to wait for a couple of years."

“It’s fair enough, but we are dying to watch it. The makers say that we won’t show it because you will talk about it on various channels. We said it’s fine, don’t show it. Even Kapil Dev hasn’t seen it. There are going to be some untold stories, lovely stories and bizarre stories,” he added.

Kirti Azad, a stalwart for Delhi, represented India in seven Tests and 25 ODIs between 1980 and 1986. He was a member of the team’s World Cup-winning squad in 1983, where he played three matches and bowled very economically. Actor Dinker Sharma plays the role of Kirti Azad in the film.

Director and actors want a theatrical release for ‘83’: Reliance Entertainment

Last month, Reliance Entertainment, the major producers and distributors for ‘83’, confirmed that they are holding back the film’s release despite lucrative offers from digital streaming platforms.

“I’ve got attractive offers from the digital platforms, but I’m still holding out for a theatrical experience because the directors and actors are striving to get it released on a larger screen,” Reliance Entertainment’s CEO Shibasish Sarkar was quoted in a Bloomberg report.

The repeated delays in the release meant that one of the heroes of India’s memorable 1983 triumph missed out on watching the film. Last month, Yashpal Sharma, one of the stars of the Indian campaign, passed away due to a heart attack.

Actor Jatin Sarna of Sacred Games fame has essayed the role of the late Yashpal Sharma, who had also trained the actors in Dharamsala for the film.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee