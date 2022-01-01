3 takeaways from India’s squad for the ODI series in South Africa

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday announced Team India’s 18-member squad for the three-match series against South Africa. With Rohit Sharma ruled out due to injury, KL Rahul has been named the captain and experienced pacer Jasprit Bumrah the vice-captain.

Rohit was earlier named India’s new ODI captain, replacing Virat Kohli. However, he was ruled out of the Test series due to a hamstring injury and has failed to recover in time for the one-dayers. While pacer Mohammed Shami has been rested, Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja have been deemed unfit for the ODI series.

BCCI has announced the Team India squad for the ODI series against South Africa. KL Rahul will be leading the side 💪

The one-day series will begin with the first match in Paarl on January 19. While the second game will also be played at the same venue on January 21, the third and final match of the series will be held in Cape Town on January 23.

India’s squad for South Africa ODIs: 3 points to ponder

In the wake of India’s squad for the South Africa ODIs being announced, we take a look at three major takeaways from the same.

#1 Shikhar Dhawan very much part of India’s ODI plans

Shikhar Dhawan has retained his place in the one-day team. Pic: Getty Images

Ahead of the Indian team’s selection for the one-day series in South Africa, there were murmurs that veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan might not get the nod. The left-hander had a poor run in the recently-concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he registered a highest score of 18 from five matches.

Dhawan is already 36 and is no longer in the scheme of things in the T20 format. With the next 50-over World Cup to be held in 2023, there is uncertainty over whether the southpaw will be on the scene until then. However, the fact of the matter is that Dhawan has not done anything to be dropped from the ODI squad.

Shikhar Dhawan scored the most number of runs for 🇮🇳 in 2021 💥🏏

He played six one-dayers in 2021 and smashed 297 runs at an average of 59.40. Dhawan featured in three ODIs against England at home and scored 169 runs at 56.33. The left-hander led India during the series in Sri Lanka. In the three-match ODI series, he hit 128 runs at an average of 64 and finished as India's leading ODI run-getter in 2021.

#2 Ruturaj Gaikwad rewarded for brilliant run

Ruturaj Gaikwad forced his way into the team on the back of a purple patch. Pic: Getty Images

One could see Ruturaj Gaikwad’s selection coming. He played two T20Is for India during the tour of Sri Lanka. However, there will be greater expectations from him following a stellar IPL 2021 and domestic season. Gaikwad was one of the major factors behind Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) fourth title triumph. He amassed 635 runs and was the Orange Cap winner as well.

Buoyed by his success in the IPL, Gaikwad hammered three successive fifties in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He did even better in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, clobbering four centuries in five matches. Two of those scores were in excess of 150.

Ruturaj Gaikwad's Recent Performances:
IPL 2020: 204 runs @ 51 50-3
IPL 2021: 635 runs @ 45 50-7 100-1
SMAT: 259 runs @ 52 50-3
VHT: 603 runs @ 151 100-4

In Rohit Sharma’s absence, there is a chance that Gaikwad could get an opportunity to open the innings or he could bat in the middle-order as well. The 24-year-old is at the peak of his form and confidence. Gaikwad would be keen to make the most of his golden run.

#3 Chahal and Ashwin back in the mix

Yuzvendra Chahal celebrates a wicket during the 3rd T20I against New Zealand. Pic: Getty Images

With both Axar and Jadeja unavailable for the South Africa one-dayers, India have picked leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and veteran offie Ravichandran Ashwin. Chahal lost his place in the white-ball squad after a prolonged lean spell but grabbed his chance when picked during the tour of Sri Lanka. He has been in impressive form since, and many were surprised when he wasn’t part of the T20 World Cup squad.

Chahal had a good IPL 2021 as well, picking up 18 wickets in 15 matches at an economy rate of 7.05. The 31-year-old was also among the top wicket-takers in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, with 14 scalps from five games. It would have been extremely difficult for the selectors to ignore such consistently good performances when they sat to pick the team for the South Africa ODIs.

As for Ashwin, some reports had claimed that he was in the race for a one-day comeback in the Indian team. The same has proved to be true. Last year, out of the blue, Ashwin made a return to the T20 squad during the World Cup in the UAE.

India have announced their odi squad. 2 odi matches to be played on relatively slow pitches in Paarl and Capetown recently also not the same pacy track it used to be in the past. Ashwin and Chahal combo in the middle overs together will be an interesting challenge

He grabbed whatever opportunities came his way and did well in the home series against New Zealand as well. Now, he has a chance to re-establish himself in the Indian one-day team as well, having last played an ODI in 2017.

