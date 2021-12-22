IND vs SA 2021: 5 Indian origin players who have represented South Africa

South Africa will host India for a three-match Test series and a three-match ODI series from December 26-January 23. The Proteas have been very successful against India at home. The Indian team has never been able to win a Test series on South African soil.

Virat Kohli and Co. will try to end their Test series victory drought in South Africa during the upcoming tour. Both nations have announced star-studded squads for the ICC World Test Championship series.

Fans should note that there are a couple of Indian origin players present in the South African Test squad for the upcoming matches against India. This is not the first time that an Indian origin cricketer will play for another country against India.

Five star players of South Africa, including the two present in the current squad, are of Indian origin. Here's a list of the names.

#1 Keshav Maharaj

Keshav Maharaj has represented South Africa in all three formats of international cricket

Keshav Maharaj is an Indian origin left-arm spinner who made his international debut for South Africa in 2016. Maharaj has played 36 Tests, 15 ODIs and eight T20Is for the Proteas so far.

He has scalped 129 Test wickets, including seven five-wicket hauls and one 10-wicket haul. Maharaj has also captained South Africa in ODIs and T20Is. He will be present in the Proteas squad for the upcoming series against India.

#2 Prenelen Subrayen

Dolphins Cricket



Imperial Lions are 9/1



#Dolphinscricket🐬

#ReadyForMore

WICKET: Prenalen Subrayen strikes early, Ryan Rickleton is back in hut hut for just one run Imperial Lions are 9/1

Another Indian origin player present in the South African squad for the upcoming series is Prenelen Subrayen. He is a bowling all-rounder who bowls right-arm off-spin and bats right-handed.

Subrayen is yet to make his international debut, but he has presented South Africa at the U-19 level. He was a member of South Africa U-19 squad for the 2012 U-19 World Cup.

#3 Hashim Amla

Hashim Amla no longer plays international cricket for South Africa

Hashim Amla is perhaps the most successful Indian origin player to have represented the South African cricket team. Amla played 124 Tests, 181 ODIs and 44 T20Is for the Proteas.

He scored more than 18,000 runs in international cricket. Amla even captained South Africa in all three formats of the game.

#4 Jonathan Vandiar

Jonathan Vandiar in action for South Africa U-19s during ICC U-19 World Cup 2008

Jonathan Vandiar is another Indian origin player who has played for South Africa in the ICC U-19 World Cup but is yet to get a berth in the senior team. Vandiar was a member of the Proteas squad that lost to Virat Kohli's India U-19s in the 2008 U-19 World Cup Final.

The left-handed batter has played 109 first-class matches, 94 List-A games and 70 T20s in his domestic career so far.

#5 Senuran Muthusamy

ESPNcricinfo



My forefathers are from the south of India, but I'm firmly South African - Senuran Muthusamy savours special Test bow #INDvSA

27-year-old is a left-arm spin-bowling all-rounder Senuran Muthusamy made his Test debut for South Africa in 2019 against India. Muthusamy has not played international cricket for South Africa since that tour of India. He has two wickets to his name - Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee