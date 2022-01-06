"India would be quite happy" - Aakash Chopra on the 4th day's play of the 2nd Test vs South Africa being delayed by rain

Aakash Chopra believes the delayed start to the fourth day's play of the second Test between India and South Africa will work to the KL Rahul-led side's advantage.

The Johannesburg Test is intriguingly poised, with the hosts needing a further 122 runs with eight wickets in hand to draw level in the three-match series. However, with the pitch playing tricks at times, the visitors are very much in the game.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Aakash Chopra opined that Team India would be the happier of the two teams because of rain impacting the proceedings. He reasoned:

"India would be quite happy. Once the rain is here, it is a little bit overcast, the pitch has been under the covers for a little longer than what we had accounted for and it might just take away the extra benefit the batting team gets because of the heavy roller. It may not be as helpful this time around."

The pitch at the Wanderers Stadium tends to flatten out whenever the heavy roller is used on it. Team India will hope that the cloudy overhead conditions compensate for the lack of bite from the surface.

"It felt as if KL Rahul and Ajinkya Rahane had not batted for a long time" - Aakash Chopra on the long break's impact in the first Test

Aakash Chopra highlighted that the well set Dean Elgar will have to start afresh

Aakash Chopra cited the example of KL Rahul and Ajinkya Rahane losing their momentum when play started after a day's gap in the Boxing Day Test to highlight the difficulties for the batters. He explained:

"The longer the break, remember we had Day 1 of this Test series, India were only three down for 270 and then there was a long break because the second day's play was completely rained off. By the time the third day the game started, it felt as if KL Rahul and Ajinkya Rahane had not batted for a long time. The momentum that they had was absolutely gone."

The cricketer-turned-commentator concluded by saying that Dean Elgar and Rassie van der Dussen would have similar difficulties because of the break. Aakash Chopra observed:

"So you need to start from scratch and that's exactly what you will want from Dean Elgar, the hours he has spent on the pitch and Rassie also, it will count for precious little. They will have to start from scratch, so advantage bowlers whenever the game starts."

Elgar has already faced 121 deliveries and has looked well-entrenched in the middle. He could be the biggest stumbling block in Team India's quest to complete their maiden Test series win in South Africa at the Wanderers.

