"Our country is obsessed with stats" - Gautam Gambhir suggests Team India changes for the 3rd Test vs South Africa

Gautam Gambhir has suggested the personnel changes Team India should make for the third Test against South Africa.

Virat Kohli missed the second Test against the Proteas due to due spasms. Hanuma Vihari, who came in place of the skipper, played fighting knocks in both innings of the Johannesburg Test, especially the unbeaten 40 in the second essay.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Gautam Gambhir was asked about his preferred changes for Team India for the third Test in Cape Town. He responded:

"I have already told you my batting order. Virat Kohli in place of Rahane and Hanuma Vihari at No. 5. The way Vihari played this Test match, scored 60 runs - only one innings because he was unbeaten in the second. Our country is obsessed with stats, about what the stats say."

The former India opener shared his reasons for opting to stick with Vihari instead of Ajinkya Rahane. Gambhir explained:

"But it is also necessary to see the sort of batting Hanuma Vihari has done. International cricket is not a game of only stats, the zone in which the batter was there, the sort of pressure he was in while making a comeback and despite that the control with which he batted, I will definitely play Hanuma Vihari at No. 5. Virat Kohli will automatically play in place of Ajinkya Rahane."

Sai @akakrcb6 Imagine how brutal it will be if they drop Vihari if Kohli comes back ... Hopefully they remove Rahane and give Vihari long run man . Imagine how brutal it will be if they drop Vihari if Kohli comes back ... Hopefully they remove Rahane and give Vihari long run man .

Team India will certainly be in a catch-22 situation if Kohli is fit and available for the series decider. While Vihari showed his credentials with the bat, Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara, who were short of runs, also scored half-centuries at the Wanderers.

"If Mohammed Siraj is not fit, I will play Umesh Yadav" - Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir feels Umesh Yadav will be the perfect replacement for Mohammed Siraj

Gautam Gambhir also wants the visitors to play Umesh Yadav if Mohammed Siraj does not recover from his injury. He said:

"If Mohammed Siraj is not fit, I will play Umesh Yadav because Umesh Yadav had given an excellent performance when he last played a Test match."

The cricketer-turned-politician also explained why he wants to go with Yadav ahead of Ishant Sharma. Gambhir observed:

"No doubt, it will be slightly tough for Ishant Sharma because he is such an experienced bowler but it is necessary for you to see that Umesh Yadav is closest to the way Mohammed Siraj bowls."

Yadav picked up six wickets in the last away Test he played against England at the Oval. Sharma, on the other hand, has gone wicketless in the last two Tests he has played for Team India.

