KL Rahul hits classy ton as visitors dominate Day 1 of India vs South Africa Test

Team India opener and vice-captain for the series, KL Rahul, hit a fine hundred as the visitors gained the upper hand on Day 1 of the Boxing Day Test against South Africa in Centurion. Rahul (122*) anchored the innings, featuring in crucial stands of 117, 82 and 73* respectively with Mayank Agarwal (60), Virat Kohli (35) and Ajinkya Rahane (40*). India ended Day 1 in Centurion at 272 for 3 with Lungi Ngidi (3/45) being the only South African bowler to get among the wickets.

It wasn't a flawless innings from Rahul. He had his strokes of luck as the edges landed away from fielders. To his credit, though, the 29-year-old stuck it out and was rewarded accordingly. He brought up his seventh Test hundred by opening the bat face and guiding Keshav Maharaj for a four between point and short extra-cover in the 78th over of the day.

Earlier, Team India openers Agarwal (60) and Rahul featured in a resolute century stand as the visitors got off to a solid start on Day 1 of the Boxing Day Test. Questions were raised after Kohli decided to bat first after calling correctly as the ball was initially expected to move around a bit. However, Agarwal and Rahul justified Kohli’s decision through a firm partnership.

South Africa lost a review in the fifth over itself. They went for the DRS after a caught behind appeal against Rahul off a Kagiso Rabada short ball was turned down. Agarwal found rhythm early in his innings, picking three boundaries off debutant South African pacer Marco Jansen’s first over. The Indian opener seemed to enjoy Jansen’s pace and hit him for two more fours off consecutive deliveries. Jansen, however, could have had Agarwal as his first Test wicket had Quinton de Kock held on to a tough chance.

On 36, Agarwal was squared up by the one that left him. The right-hander stabbed at the ball and only managed to edge it. De Kock dived to grab the catch, but the ball slipped out of his glove. Following the lucky escape, Agarwal tightened his game as India went to lunch unscathed at 83 for no loss. Agarwal was unbeaten on 46 and Rahul on a patient 29.

South Africa fight back courtesy Ngidi’s double strike

Lungi Ngidi appeals for the wicket of Mayank Agarwal. Pic: Getty Images

Early in the second session, Agarwal brought up an impressive fifty by driving Jansen for a boundary past mid-off. Rahul looked jittery after lunch and edged a few deliveries, but was lucky to survive as the opening pair brought up a memorable century stand.

Ngidi brought South Africa back into the game by striking twice in consecutive deliveries in the 41st over. The pacer trapped the well-set Agarwal leg before with a good length delivery that struck him on the knee roll. The on-field decision was not out, but the hosts went for a review and replays showed the ball clipping the top of leg.

A brilliant day for the visitors!



Cheteshwar Pujara’s (0) stay at the crease lasted one ball. He inside-edged another good length delivery onto his thigh pad. The ball lobbed up and the short leg took a simple catch. Rahul soon got to his fifty by driving Ngidi between mid-off and extra cover. However, India needed to ensure they did not lose another wicket soon. Rahul and skipper Kohli did the needful as India went to Tea at 157 for 2.

Kohli hit a couple of sweetly-timed fours early in the last session to boost his confidence. At the other end, Rabada peppered Rahul with some short stuff, but the Indian opener survived. Rahul reached the 90s in style. He whipped Keshav Maharaj for a four past mid-on and lofted the next ball for a maximum in the same region. He slowed down considerably as he approached three figures, but did not lose focus.

It's a big one as Virat Kohli is gone for 35!



It was Ngidi again who brought South Africa back into the contest, having Indian captain Kohli caught at slip for 35 to end a threatening third-wicket stand of 82. Kohli chased one outside the off-stump, but Ngidi managed to get some late swing and forced the Indian captain to nick the delivery to first slip.

Rahul, Rahane control proceedings

Following Kohli’s dismissal, South Africa would have hoped to make further inroads. Stripped of vice-captaincy and struggling for runs, Ajinkya Rahane came in with a lot of scrutiny around his place in the team. However, Rahane made a conscious effort to be positive from the start and looked a completely different batter out in the middle. He drove and punched with authority, creaming eight fours in an impressive knock.

Rahul, on the other hand, ensured he did not throw it away from crossing his hundred and was unconquered at stumps.

