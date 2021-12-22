IND vs SA 2021: Who is Ryan Rickelton? 5 things you need to know about South Africa's new player

South Africa have included uncapped player Ryan Rickelton in their squad for the upcoming ICC World Test Championship series against India. The Proteas will play three Tests against Virat Kohli and Co, with the first to get underway at Centurion on December 26.

Fans could witness 25-year-old Ryan Rickelton play his first international game for South Africa in the coming days.

Ahead of the rising star's international debut, here are five interesting things you need to know about him.

#1 Ryan Rickelton is a wicket-keeper batter

Born in Johannesburg, Ryan Rickelton is a back-up wicket-keeping option present in the South African squad for the series against India. The 25-year-old is unlikely to play in the first Test because of Quinton de Kock's presence.

However, De Kock is expected to miss the last Test owing to a paternity leave. Rickelton could make his debut in the final game.

#2 Ryan Rickelton failed to make it to South Africa's U-19 World Cup squad

Ryan Rickelton made it to the 23-player list for South Africa's U-19 World Cup 2014 preparations, but he could not make it to the final 15. Speaking about his exclusion at the time, Rickelton had said:

"I was under Ray Jennings, and he was a different coach completely. And so as I walked in, I was a little bit sure of myself at that stage, I guess. But he brought me down. He actually took me apart to show me it was a different level. And it is."

#3 Ryan Rickelton traveled to Pakistan earlier this year but did not play a single game

Ryan Rickelton was a member of the South African squad that toured Pakistan earlier this year. However, the young wicket-keeper batter did not get a single opportunity in any of the matches.

He was present in the T20I squad but warmed the benches for the full series. Rickelton will be keen to finally make his international debut against India soon.

#4 Ryan Rickelton considers his father as his key influence

Ryan Rickelton's father worked as the Sports Director at St Stithians Boys College, Johannesburg. In an earlier interview with Chrisps Cricket, Ryan shared the story of how his father played a key role in his cricketing career.

"My father has always pushed me on," Ryan said. "I think after every game I’ve played, even at Sale, he’s the first guy I’d talk to. After every game played in England and the sub-continent. A bit more than a coach. He knows me inside out: what works for me, what doesn’t work for me."

#5 Ryan Rickelton has played with Chris Gayle

Ryan Rickelton was a member of the Jozi Stars squad that won the Mzansi Super League in 2018. The likes of Chris Gayle, Daniel Christian, Kagiso Rabada, Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks, Duanne Olivier and Beuran Hendricks were part of the Jozi Stars team that year.

Rickelton was the ninth-highest run-scorer in the competition. He also got the opportunity to open the innings with Gayle in a few matches.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee