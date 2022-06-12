IND vs SA 2022, 2nd T20I: Today's match players list, teams & umpires

Having been stunned in the opening T20I in Delhi, Team India will be keen to fight back and square the five-match series against South Africa in the second T20I in Cuttack on Sunday.

A loss in the second game of the series would put greater pressure on Rishabh Pant and Co. as they would then have to win all the three remaining games to clinch the series.

The hosts did well with the bat in the opening match, posting their highest-ever T20I total against the Proteas. Young opener Ishan Kishan top-scored with 76 off 48 while all-rounder Hardik Pandya clubbed an unbeaten 31 off 12 balls to lift India to an impressive total of 211 for 4.

However, it wasn't enough as David Miller (64* off 31) and Rassie van der Dussen (75* off 46) thumped the Indian bowlers en route to their highest T20I chase.

What would worry Team India is the ease with which South Africa were able to chase down what seemed like a tough total. Pant's captaincy would also be under the scanner as his inexperience in the role was evident in Delhi, just like what was the case during IPL 2022.

Today's IND vs SA toss result

South Africa have won the toss and have chosen to bowl first. Explaining the decision, Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma said:

"Not too sure how it'll play to be honest. Going by the last game, it became a much better wicket to bat on in the night and harder to defend. We hope it'll remain much the same tonight."

South Africa have been forced to make two changes. Quinton de Kock has sustained an injury, so Heinrich Klaasen will keep wickets. Tristan Stubbs is also being replaced by Reeza Hendricks.

Team India are going in with the same playing XI despite having lost the first match.

IND vs SA - Today's Match Playing XIs

India: Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Dwaine Pretorius, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

Today IND vs SA match player list

India squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik

South Africa squad: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (c), David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Wayne Parnell, Lungi Ngidi, Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen, Tristan Stubbs

IND vs SA - Today Match umpires

On-field umpires: Anil Chaudhary, KN Ananthapadmanabhan

TV umpire: Jayaraman Madanagopal

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath.

