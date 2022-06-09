IND vs SA 2022: 3 challenges for Rishabh Pant as India captain

The moment is finally here - a rebellious, supremely talented, hard-hitting, chirpy, confident, and somewhat maverick wicketkeeper-batter is set to lead India's T20 international side. We have seen this script before, we have seen how it ends.

Although on a temporary basis, Rishabh Pant leading the Men in Blue in the five-match T20I series against South Africa brings a whole lot of excitement.

This is his chance to show he's a better leader than other captaincy candidates like KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, and Hardik Pandya and also an opportunity to put the horrors of the IPL 2022 campaign, especially in the final league game, behind him.

If all goes right, it could be the start of an MS Dhoni-like captaincy career, or perhaps something even better, and no one wants to miss that. But the "all goes right" part will involve several challenges, three of which are listed below:

#1 Rishabh Pant needs to manage his own mental health

After IPL 2022, there was a strong opinion going around that Pant should be rested for this series. This is the 24-year-old's first challenge.

Since the 2021 T20 World Cup, the youngster has featured in 31 competitive matches, including the IPL. All of these games were played under tight bio-secure bubbles which allowed only limited interaction with the outside world. Also, while the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been rested for this series to be available for the England tour, Rishabh Pant will fly there straight after this series.

The mental toll of such isolation is immense and continuous playing also increases the chances of physical injuries. Rahul, who was supposed to be the captain but was ruled out of the series due to an injury, his umpteenth in recent times, played 24 matches across formats and the IPL ahead of the rubber.

While being the vice-captain was supposed to be tough for him, Pant will have to do really well personally to manage all the scrutiny that comes with first-time international captaincy. White-ball leadership isn't easy at all and he'll need a crystal-clear head to don a large variety of hats in these five games. The support of the backroom staff, led by Rahul Dravid, will also be crucial here.

#2 Team environment

While team selection is unlikely to be on his tasksheet, Pant might find himself in dicey situations after the toss.

Squad members like Hardik Pandya and Shreyas Iyer are not only seniors to him but also more successful IPL captains. Dinesh Karthik, 37, is at the opposite end of his career than him but is fighting for the same spot in the T20 World Cup team.

Marshalling them on the field according to his strategies and how to use their opinions in pressure points would require careful thought and execution. How much decision-making he leaves on Dravid on critical issues - for example, his own batting position viz Iyer, Pandya and Karthik - will be decisive.

There are also multiple youngsters like Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik in the team who would look up to Pant for confidence and direction. They'll expect communication about their roles and duties from not only the head coach but also their captain - which would again require sensitivity and perspective.

#3 Managing the opponent

Finally, South Africa won't be an easy nut to crack. India's second-string team might look great on paper, but it has its flaws. Their opponents are on full-strength and haven't changed their squad much in the last few months.

The Proteas punched above their weight in the T20 World Cup and there's a sense of resurgence about them after their recent successes in Test cricket. Kagiso Rabada, Quinton de Kock, Anrich Nortje, Aiden Markram and David Miller, among others, were in superb form in the IPL and are well aware of the Indian conditions as well.

They'll inarguably put Pant under pressure. His temperament as well as leadership nous will be tested to the hilt. He fumbled multiple calls during the IPL and avoiding losing the first two matches of the series will not be easy.

But if he manages it, Pant's maiden series win as captain would be much, much deserved.

