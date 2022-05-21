IPL 2022: [Watch] Rishabh Pant drops a dolly to give Mumbai Indians crucial chance

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant was the second-highest run-scorer in the first innings of their must-win IPL 2022 clash against Mumbai Indians. However, he failed to turn two crucial moments of the match in his team's favor in the second essay.

The first came in the 12th over. Middle-order batter Dewald Brevis, in a fit of youthful inexperience, tried to take on Kuldeep Yadav two balls after the latter had taken the wicket of Ishan Kishan (48 off 35). The right-hander got a top-edge which went high in the air, almost in between the wicketkeeper and the bowler.

Pant was under the ball first and Kuldeep left it on the gloveman, who seemed to have his eyes on it till the last moment. The skipper, though, closed his hands too early, allowing the ball to pop out.

Brevis only added 11 runs to his total but even those matter a lot in par total run-chases. The moment also deflated the fielding team's confidence.

'Baby AB' got out on the third ball in the 15th over to Shardul Thakur, which brought Tim David to the crease. Thakur treated David with a typical length ball outside off and the right-hander got a thick outside edge to the wicketkeeper.

There was a sound too but the umpire didn't agree with the Capitals' muted appeal. Pant, Thakur, and others had a mini-conference but decided to not review it, only to regret the decision while watching the replay on the big screen.

David went on to turn the match around again, with a stunning 11-ball knock of 34, which included two fours and four sixes.

Rishabh Pant's day gets worse with a poor DRS review

Perhaps as an after-effect of not taking that review, Pant made matters worse for himself in the next over. He opted for the DRS route against Tilak Varma when Anrich Nortje's ball had clearly pitched outside the leg-stump.

The pressure of the multi-faceted job has shown on the 24-year-old throughout the season and this high-intensity game was just another example of that.

In the end, Varma got out after scoring 21 (17) and Ramandeep Singh showed some nerve to take his team over the line with a cameo of 13* (6). The win marked the Capitals' exit from the competition, with the Royal Challengers Bangalore taking the final spot available in the playoffs.

