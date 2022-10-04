IND vs SA 2022: 3 Indian players who flopped in the team's final T20I ahead of the T20 World Cup

Team India's final T20I before the T20 World Cup next month unfolded in disappointing fashion as South Africa grabbed a consolation win by a big 49-run margin.

For the second game running, a Proteas batter left the Indian bowlers helpless en route to a stellar hundred. Rilee Rossouw was the man on this occasion, with Quinton de Kock supporting him well. In response, the Men in Blue managed only 178 all-out as all five South African bowlers got in on the wicket-taking action.

Here are three Indian players who flopped in the third T20I against South Africa.

#3 Shreyas Iyer

England v India - 3rd Vitality IT20

Handed a chance to make an impression ahead of the T20 World Cup, Shreyas Iyer walked in to bat at the fall of Rohit Sharma's wicket in the very first over of the chase. But he couldn't justify being picked in the reserves for the marquee ICC event, lasting only four balls and making one run.

Shreyas was trapped in front by a Wayne Parnell delivery that seamed in and beat his inside edge. The previous ball, he had flashed at a short-and-wide away-angler without much success. Before that, the No. 3 had fended awkwardly at a short one and nearly gloved the ball to a deep first slip.

India will hope that they don't have to rely on Shreyas in Australia. It must be said, though, that he was electric on the field with his ground fielding and throwing.

#2 Harshal Patel

1st T20 International: India v South Africa

With figures of 0/45 in the last game, as well as a series of rather insipid displays since returning from injury, Harshal Patel was under pressure to deliver in the third T20I.

Unfortunately, Harshal's poor run with the ball continued as his four overs went for 49 runs, compounded by the fact that he bowled one over in the last four of the South African innings. He was close to picking up wickets on a couple of occasions, with a few balls narrowly avoiding fielders apart from a close LBW appeal. But the pacer was nowhere near the bowler he was before his injury.

The dip that characterized Harshal's slower balls was conspicious by its absence, while he also drifted onto the pads of the batters far too often. Without Jasprit Bumrah, the 31-year-old has a lot on his shoulders. However, he hasn't been able to live up to his billing over the last two series.

#1 Rohit Sharma

India v Australia - T20 International Series: Game 3

India's captain just can't seem to enjoy a consistent run of form in T20I cricket. Yes, he has played a few eye-catching shots in the powerplay to give the Men in Blue a fast start, but Rohit Sharma isn't anywhere near his best.

Rohit bagged his second duck of the three-match series in the third T20I, castled by a Kagiso Rabada in-dipper off his second ball. The two ducks were interspersed by a painstaking 43 on a pitch where all the other batters made merry at strike rates above 150.

Rohit's form is not really a concern for India, since he's proven to be a man for the big stage. But the team would've dearly loved for him to go into the T20 World Cup on a high.

