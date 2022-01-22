3 major reasons behind India's ODI series loss in South Africa

After losing the Test series in South Africa 2-1 despite taking the lead, Team India have conceded the one-day series as well by going down in the first two matches.

Although the visitors were dented following the defeat in the Test series against an inexperienced Proteas outfit, they were expected to do better in the limited-overs contests. Alas, for Indian fans, it has turned out to be yet another disappointing effort.

India lost the first ODI by 31 runs in Paarl, failing to chase a target of 297. Hundreds from skipper Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen saw South Africa post 296 for 4. In response, the visitors finished on 265 for 8.

In the second one-dayer at the same venue, the Men in Blue batted first and put up 287 for 6 on the back of Rishabh Pant’s 85. However, Janneman Malan (91) and Quinton de Kock (78) eased the hosts to a dominating seven-wicket triumph.

Where did India go wrong in the ODIs in South Africa?

With the 3rd ODI in Cape Town on Sunday being reduced to a dead rubber, we examine three key aspects that cost India the series.

#1 Weak middle order’s failure to capitalize on momentum

Shreyas Iyer walks back after his dismissal. Pic: Getty Images

Although South Africa’s margin of victory in both ODIs was rather comprehensive, India had their opportunities to dominate in both games. Chasing a gettable 297 in the opening ODI, they found themselves in a solid position at 138 for 1. However, the wickets of the well-set Shikhar Dhawan (79) and Virat Kohli (51) in quick succession halted India’s momentum.

Still, all India needed was one good partnership and they could have got close to the target. Instead, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer and Venkatesh Iyer all perished cheaply. In no time, they stumbled to 188 for 6. Shardul Thakur, with a defiant fifty towards the end, proved that with better application India could have chased down the target.

The visitors’ weak middle order let them down in the do-or-die second clash as well. India batted first after winning the toss and Pant’s dazzling 85 off 71 put them in a good position. When the left-hander departed, India were 183 for 4 in the 33rd over. However, the Iyers failed again and India lost their way once more. Thakur, with some help from Ravichandran Ashwin, lifted India to 287. However, they were clearly 20-30 runs short in the end.

#2 Impotency in bowling attack

Bhuvneshwar Kumar went wicketless in both ODIs. Pic: Getty Images

If India’s middle order has been feeble, the bowling, barring Jasprit Bumrah, has lacked potency. In the first ODI, South Africa were in trouble at 68 for 3. However, India’s bowlers failed to keep up the pressure and the fourth-wicket stand added more than 200 to hoist South Africa into a position of dominance.

India’s bowling figures told a sorry tale - Bhuvneshwar Kumar went for 64 in his 10 without claiming a wicket, Thakur conceded 72 and was also wicketless. The spinners picked up only one wicket between themselves. Bumrah stood out with 2 for 48.

In the second ODI, the Indian bowlers had a decent total of 287 to defend. Again, most of the bowlers were ineffective from start to finish and expensive as well. Bhuvneshwar went at 8.40, Thakur at 7 and Ashwin at 6.80.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



Should Team India look to replace him in the playing XI in the final ODI against South Africa? 🤔



#India #SouthAfrica #SAvIND Bhuvneshwar Kumar has not been in the best of forms in ODIs recently.Should Team India look to replace him in the playing XI in the final ODI against South Africa? 🤔 Bhuvneshwar Kumar has not been in the best of forms in ODIs recently.Should Team India look to replace him in the playing XI in the final ODI against South Africa? 🤔#India #SouthAfrica #SAvIND https://t.co/wTH13hIXDv

Much was expected of the experienced spin twins Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal on a slow pitch (in Paarl) that was more Indian than South African. Yet, while Tabraiz Shamsi has claimed four wickets in two games, the two Indian spinners have managed only one each. Even South Africa’s part-time spinner Aiden Markram has claimed more wickets than Ashwin and Chahal!

#3 Lethargic attitude in the field

India have lacked energy in the field. Pic: Getty Images

Keeping aside the disappointing batting and bowling efforts, Team India’s overall attitude and body language on the field has been lackadaisical to say the least. The players have looked uninterested and unprepared for the challenge. Stand-in captain KL Rahul has done nothing to inspire the team and former skipper Kohli, mindful of his new role as senior pro, has reined himself in. South Africa have smartly cashed in as India adopted have a wait-and-watch policy.

There was no out-of-the-box thinking as Bavuma and Van der Dussen made merry in the 1st ODI. The duo feasted on India’s lethargy and helped themselves to memorable hundreds.

The on-field presence of Indian players has been starkly similar to the cluelessness they displayed during the T20 World Cup. It is almost as if they are still reeling from the after-effects of that shocking performance.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda - lead in the ODI series as they beat India in the second match as well



Can India win the last ODI and salvage some pride? 🤔



#India #SouthAfrica #SAvIND South Africa take an unassailablelead in the ODI series as they beat India in the second match as wellCan India win the last ODI and salvage some pride? 🤔 South Africa take an unassailable 2️⃣-0️⃣ lead in the ODI series as they beat India in the second match as well 🙌Can India win the last ODI and salvage some pride? 🤔#India #SouthAfrica #SAvIND https://t.co/o7yiGyV2CM

When a team loses a series with games still to go, it is often said that the side can still play for pride. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said of this Indian outfit because they have not displayed any sense of pride. Given the current muddled mindset of the Indian team, it will be nothing short of a surprise if they manage to pull off a consolation win in Cape Town.

Edited by Sai Krishna