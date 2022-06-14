IND vs SA 2022: 3 reasons why Hardik Pandya should lead India in at least the last two T20Is

Hardik Pandya surprised the fans with his superb leadership skills while playing for the Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022. He powered the Ahmedabad-based franchise to the championship in their debut IPL season. Even though the franchise did not have the strongest squad on paper, they topped the points table and went on to lift the trophy at their home venue.

Since he led the Gujarat Titans to glory in IPL 2022, many members of the cricket universe feel that Hardik Pandya should have received an opportunity to lead the Indian team in the ongoing home series against South Africa. Pandya proved himself to be a reliable captain, and his Gujarat Titans teammates heaped praise on his leadership skills.

But the Indian team management gave him the vice-captain's position. Rishabh Pant was named captain after KL Rahul's injury, but the young wicket-keeper has so far failed to impress as a strategist in the series. Only a few of Pant's tactics have worked well. However, cricket experts have not been happy with the way he rotates his bowlers.

India are trailing 0-2 in the five-match series against South Africa right now. The third T20I will happen tonight in Vizag. In this listicle now, we will look at three reasons why Hardik Pandya should get a chance to lead the Men in Blue in at least the last two T20Is of the series irrespective of tonight's result.

#1 Hardik Pandya managed his men to perfection in IPL 2022

Hardik Pandya played for India in the ICC T20 World Cup last year

As mentioned ahead, the Gujarat Titans did not have the strongest squad in IPL 2022. But the players played to their full potential and helped the Ahmedabad-based franchise win the coveted title. Captain Pandya used his resources well.

The Indian squad has some exceptional talents, but some may feel that not everyone has been used well in the first two T20Is. Pandya may do the job better if he gets a chance to captain.

#2 Rishabh Pant deserves some rest ahead of England tour

Rishabh Pant has been named in the Indian Test squad for the upcoming tour of England. The Test squad will leave for England on June 16, while Pant will leave on June 19 along with the coaches and teammate Shreyas Iyer.

Pant has played non-stop cricket this year. Fans thought that he would be rested for the home series against South Africa, but he is now captaining the team instead. To keep him fresh for the practice matches and the seven international games on England tour, the team management may rest Pant before the departure.

#3 Hardik's leadership may not be tested against Ireland

India will tour Ireland for two T20Is after the series against South Africa. It is likely that Pandya will lead the Indian squad in that series as both Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul are part of the Test squad for the England tour.

Rishabh Pant led the Delhi Capitals to the number one position in the points table in IPL 2021, but India have lost two back-to-back matches under him in T20Is. It shows how much different leading an international team is, as compared to an IPL franchise.

Hardik has achieved success in the IPL, and it remains to be seen if he can do the same job in international matches. If Hardik makes his captaincy debut against minnows Ireland, his leadership will not be tested. So testing him against the high-flying Proteas would be a good option.

