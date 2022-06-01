3 reasons why resting Rohit Sharma for IND vs SA series is the right move

Team India are yet to be beaten ever since Rohit Sharma took over the reins from Virat Kohli across all three formats. But his form with the bat has been underwhelming, to say the least.

Rohit Sharma, who has five titles with the Mumbai Indians (MI), had to endure their worst-ever IPL season as the team finished rock bottom. Having been inconsistent, many felt the upcoming five-match T20I series against a strong South African team would be a great opportunity for the Indian captain to get back to form.

However, the 35-year-old has been rested for the series along with other main players like Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah. While there were quite a few eyebrows raised at this decision, here are three reasons why resting Rohit was perhaps a smart choice by the selectors:

#3 Rohit Sharma's woeful IPL form

Mumbai Indians @mipaltan



#OneFamily #DilKholKe #MumbaiIndians Rohit sheds light on the importance of the support from the management, the squad developing over the season & our youngsters! @ImRo45 MI TV Rohit sheds light on the importance of the support from the management, the squad developing over the season & our youngsters! 💙#OneFamily #DilKholKe #MumbaiIndians @ImRo45 MI TV https://t.co/4CgYz3BIrw

Rohit himself had his worst IPL season with the bat, having scored just 268 runs from 14 games at a modest average of 19.14. His last innings against the Delhi Capitals, where he struggled against Khaleel Ahmed's left-arm swing, just summed up the way the campaign had gone for him.

Whenever he looked good, he couldn't convert his start into a big score. Perhaps a break could just help him recharge his batteries and get a fresh perspective on what he can tweak in his game to be effective again.

Rohit Sharma will also be leading the Indian Test team in England next month for the one-off Test that will decide the series that began last year. Having already smashed his maiden overseas Test century in 2021, Rohit will be keen to make history at Edgbaston by leading from the front.

#3 Better chance to find backup opener for T20 World Cup

Mumbai Indians @mipaltan Blue!



The Pocket Dynamo has been named in India's T20I squad for the upcoming series against the Proteas



#OneFamily @ishankishan51 @BCCI Ready to shine in theBlue!The Pocket Dynamo has been named in India's T20I squad for the upcoming series against the Proteas Ready to shine in the 🇮🇳 Blue! 💙The Pocket Dynamo has been named in India's T20I squad for the upcoming series against the Proteas 👊#OneFamily @ishankishan51 @BCCI https://t.co/JNh6geV9OQ

While Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul look likely to be the main opening pair for India in the T20 World Cup later this year, it remains to be seen who could be a back-up opener.

Ishan Kishan had an indifferent IPL season with the bat, despite batting at his preferrable opening position. Although he scored 418 runs, he didn't look the most fluent at the crease.

The 23-year-old has also had his problems against the swinging ball and being an opener, that is something he would really like to work on. India also have the option of trying Ruturaj Gaikwad, who himself blew hot and cold in IPL 2022.

Five games will give a good chance to either of these two batters to see who can be better suited as a backup opener for the showpiece event.

#1 Important to test future leadership abilities of KL Rahul & Rishabh Pant

Many felt the likes of KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant should not have been named in the T20I squad as they are an important part of India's Test team against England. However, selectors might want to look at how the duo cope with the responsibility of being in the leadership group in T20Is.

Rohit Sharma is already 35 and might have just another 3-4 years of international cricket left in him. With Hardik Pandya's name being thrown up in the reckoning for future leadership, this is a good opportunity for both Rahul and Pant to show that they can lead the team with maturity.

Rahul's Team India suffered a 3-0 loss in the ODI series against South Africa earlier this year. Pant's captaincy blunders cost the Delhi Capitals a place in the IPL 2022 playoffs. Thus, the two have a lot to prove if they want to put themselves ahead as genuine future captaincy contenders.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far