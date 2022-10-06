IND vs SA 2022: 3 records that were broken during the third T20I 

Team India's final T20I before the T20 World Cup next month concluded in defeat, with South Africa grabbing a consolation win by a massive 49-run margin at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Tuesday (October 4).

For the second game in a row, a Proteas hitter left the Indian bowlers clueless and scored a sumptuous century. Rilee Rossouw was the man on this occasion, notching up a brilliant 48-ball 100* after India opted to bowl first.

Opener Quinton de Kock scored a timely half-century (68 off 43) as well, while David Miller's late cameo of 19 from five balls powered South Africa to an imposing total of 227/3.

In reply, the Men in Blue mustered only 178 runs before getting all-out as all five South African bowlers got themselves featured on the wicket-taking charts. Promoted to No.4, Dinesh Karthik top-scored for India with a fiery 21-ball 46 while Deepak Chahar also hit some lusty blows in his 17-ball 31.

While South Africa won the dead-rubber in Indore, India registered their first T20I bilateral series win against the Proteas at home by 2-1.

The lopsided side match saw a slew of records get broken. To complete the review of the match, let's take a look at three records that were broken in the course of the contest.

#3 Rohit Sharma becomes the first Indian to register 10 ducks in T20 internationals

Kagiso Rabada dismissed Rohit Sharma for a duck in the third T20I [Pic Credit: BCCI]

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma entered his name into an unwanted record-list on Tuesday as he became the first Indian to register 10 ducks in his T20I career.

The Mumbai lad was bowled by an inswinging Kagiso Rabada delivery and went to the pavilion without troubling the scorers.

Among Indians in T20 internationals, Rohit Sharma with 10 ducks is followed by KL Rahul with five dismissals on zero.

With his most recent failure, Rohit now also has the most single digit scores in T20Is, having been dismissed on a single digit score 43 times. Former Irish batter Kevin O'Brien is second on the list with 42 scores in single digits in T20Is.

#2 Harshal Patel has now conceded the most runs by any bowler in a single calendar year

Harshal Patel had a nightmarish time with the ball in the third T20I

Despite being one of the frontrunners to to start at the T20 World Cup for India in the bowling line-up, Harshal Patel has had a mediocre 2022 so far.

The Gujarat-born seamer has ended up with expensive figures often recently and he was once again put to the sword by the South African batters in Indore. Harshal went wicketless in his four overs on Tuesday, while leaking 49 runs at an economy of 12.2.

With his mediocre performance with the ball, Harshal has now conceded 650 runs in the 21 T20Is he has played this year. This is the most runs a bowler has conceded in a single calendar year in the shortest format of international cricket. Until last year, Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf held the record after giving away 637 runs in 2021.

#1 South Africa now have the biggest T20 international win over India in India

South Africa won the third T20I by 49 runs [Pic Credit: BCCI]

After their resounding win in the third game, South Africa created history as they became the visiting team with the biggest T20 international win (in terms of runs) over India in India.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#indvsa #cricket Team India suffered a huge loss in the 3rd T20I against South Africa 🏏 Team India suffered a huge loss in the 3rd T20I against South Africa 🏏#indvsa #cricket https://t.co/6jHlkVyQD5

A great team effort saw the Proteas trounce India by 49 runs, surpassing New Zealand’s record of a 47-run win at Nagpur in 2016. New Zealand had also defeated India by 40 runs at Rajkot in 2017.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far