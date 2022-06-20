IND vs SA 2022: 3 takeaways for India from the drawn series

With the final game of the five-match India vs South Africa T20I series ending in a no-result in Bengaluru, Team India are yet to beat the Proteas in a home series in the shortest format of the game. However, they will take a lot of heart from the fact that they managed to level the series despite being 0-2 down after the first two games.

Many were calling for some of the Indian players to be dropped after the two losses. However, the faith shown by Rahul Dravid and the team management instilled confidence into the players, inspiring them to beat the same opposition twice.

With the T20 World Cup just a few months away, here are three takeaways from India's 2-2 draw with South Africa:

#3 Ishan Kishan impressing at the top

Cricketjeevi @wildcardgyan Ruturaj Gaikwad got a full series. Can't complain if he gets dropped when Rohit & KL return.



Ishan Kishan ticks more boxes - can open, can bat in the middle order, can be the backup wicket-keeper, is a left hander. Most importantly he has at least started to score consistently. Ruturaj Gaikwad got a full series. Can't complain if he gets dropped when Rohit & KL return. Ishan Kishan ticks more boxes - can open, can bat in the middle order, can be the backup wicket-keeper, is a left hander. Most importantly he has at least started to score consistently.

Ishan Kishan scored 418 runs in the IPL 2022 season for the Mumbai Indians (MI) but only at a strike rate of 120.11. Many felt his huge price tag was what bogged him down. Some also raised questions when he was selected for the South Africa series.

However, with KL Rahul injured, Kishan stepped up and answered his critics in style. In five innings, he scored 206 runs at an average of 41.20 and a strike rate in excess of 154.

Rahul has been injury prone and captain Rohit Sharma, too, has often struggled to find form. It could possibly open up an opportunity for Ishan Kishan to prove himself and nail down his place in India's T20 World Cup squad.

#2 Bhuvneshwar Kumar's swing

𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 @Shebas_10dulkar

vs SA (2022)*



Bhuvneshwar Kumar ~ 1st player to Win Multiple M.O.S Awards against SA in T20I format



#INDvsSA vs SA (2018)vs SA (2022)*Bhuvneshwar Kumar ~ 1st player to Win Multiple M.O.S Awards against SA in T20I format vs SA (2018)vs SA (2022)*Bhuvneshwar Kumar ~ 1st player to Win Multiple M.O.S Awards against SA in T20I format#INDvsSA https://t.co/BQscrMhwMc

Bhuvneshwar Kumar had burst onto the scene as a genuine swing bowler who didn't have express pace. Over the years, Bhuvneshwar began to lose his ability to swing the ball both ways as he tried to increase his pace.

Injuries also didn't help his cause as he was in and out of the team. However, the 32-year-old came roaring back in the IPL 2022 season. In 14 games, Bhuvneshwar picked up 12 wickets at an economy rate of just 7.34.

What was heartening to see was that he swung the ball in the powerplay and got wickets upfront. He continued the form against South Africa too with six scalps. If he maintains this form, Bhuvneshwar will be absolutely lethal in the T20 World Cup.

#1 Rishabh Pant's woeful form with bat

A_U_S_T_I_N_P_O_W_E_R_S 🔥 @imaustindcunha . Will back you forever #RishabhPant Just few months back Rishabh Pant played a similar knock like DK and won Man of the Match for India. One bad series cant make him a bad player. Yes his T20I numbers must improve but he still deserves a place in IndIan team. Will back you forever @RishabhPant17 Just few months back Rishabh Pant played a similar knock like DK and won Man of the Match for India. One bad series cant make him a bad player. Yes his T20I numbers must improve but he still deserves a place in IndIan team🔥. Will back you forever @RishabhPant17 #RishabhPant https://t.co/LDJcGbKw72

Probably the biggest concern for the hosts after this series is the form of Rishabh Pant. The 24-year-old was named the stand-in captain of the series after Rahul was injured and had a great opportunity to make his mark.

But in five innings, Pant managed to score just 58 runs at a poor strike rate of 105.45, which included only four boundaries. The way he was consistently getting dismissed to the offside trap, especially against his favorable match-up with the left-arm spinner, is something he needs to work on.

With wicketkeepers like Ishan Kishan and Dinesh Karthik doing well, Pant might not be a certainty in India's T20 World Cup XI if he continues to perform this way.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far