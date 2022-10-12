IND vs SA 2022: 3 takeaways from India's ODI series win over South Africa

Team India wrapped up a clinical series victory against South Africa in the three-match ODI rubber. This came on the back of the absence of their T20 World Cup-bound A-listers, as well as having conceded the lead after losing the first contest.

Heading into the series decider at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, the hosts turned in a superlative bowling display to skittle South Africa for a mere 99. Led by Shubman Gill's 49, they then strolled to the target without a fuss, wrapping up the contest with more than 30 overs to spare.

The series saw a number of youngsters feature for the hosts who stood up to be counted. With the 50-over World Cup coming up at home next year, it was the ideal opportunity that they could have asked for and most of them made the best use of it.

Here's a look then at three takeaways from India's series win over South Africa.

#1 Shreyas Iyer and Mohammed Siraj have become indispensible

Indian cricket has long been blessed with enviable bench strength and the returns of Shreyas Iyer and Mohammed Siraj against South Africa was testament to the same.

Since his return to the ODI setup post the 2019 World Cup, Shreyas has averaged 49.50 at a strike rate of 98.91. Those numbers shoot up to 70.25 and 103.91, respectively, against spinners, reasserting his credentials as a fine player of spin bowling.

Siraj, on the other hand, has come about as a solution for India's wicket-taking woes in the powerplay that crippled them until the tour of South Africa earlier this year. With 12 scalps at an average of 15.66, he has bagged the most wickets in the first 10 overs this year in Men's ODIs.

India's bowling in Overs 1-10 in ODIs :



2020-2021 - 8 wickets in 15 innings, 112.5 balls/wicket

2022 - 33 wickets in 18 innings, 32.73 balls/wicket Soorya Sesha @sooryasesha7 Since the NZ series in 2020 and into the Aus tour, PP wickets were a huge worry for India. Happened in SA too earlier this year and while there won't be much to worry about if Shami-Bumrah operate at full tilt, Siraj has vaulted himself as a terrific option #INDvSA Since the NZ series in 2020 and into the Aus tour, PP wickets were a huge worry for India. Happened in SA too earlier this year and while there won't be much to worry about if Shami-Bumrah operate at full tilt, Siraj has vaulted himself as a terrific option #INDvSA Numbers on thisIndia's bowling in Overs 1-10 in ODIs :2020-2021 - 8 wickets in 15 innings, 112.5 balls/wicket2022 - 33 wickets in 18 innings, 32.73 balls/wicket twitter.com/sooryasesha7/s… Numbers on this 👇India's bowling in Overs 1-10 in ODIs :2020-2021 - 8 wickets in 15 innings, 112.5 balls/wicket2022 - 33 wickets in 18 innings, 32.73 balls/wicket twitter.com/sooryasesha7/s…

With a home World Cup on the horizon next year, both players have made it hard for the team management to overlook them once the A-listers return.

#2 Young all-rounders put their hands up

The first ODI in Lucknow saw India's XI reek of a lack of balance, with Shardul Thakur batting at No. 7 and the composition restricted to five bowling options. A swift change was made with Shahbaz Ahmed handed a debut in Ranchi and Washington Sundar returning to the side.

The move paid instant dividends, with the duo making it count with immaculate spells that tied down the South African batters. While they didn't have an opportunity with the bat, they did no harm in enhancing an already burgeoning reputation, putting them in the mix and solidifying the bench even further.

Once Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel return, the management is bound to be spoilt for choices.

#3 Shikhar Dhawan's struggles continue

It was a forgettable series for stand-in Indian skipper Shikhar Dhawan, who couldn't get any kind of flow into his innings with the bat. While one can cut him some slack owing to the irregularities with which India have played ODIs in the recent past, his numbers aren't helping his cause.

For the record, his strike rate in the first 10 overs this year has been a below-par 69.48. Given his usual free-flowing nature at the top of the order, it has been a huge cause of concern for India.

Shubman Gill has been piling on the runs for fun and has made himself close to undroppable. The rope has inevitably gotten thinner for Dhawan and time will tell if he remains a sure starter with the Men in Blue next scheduled to tour New Zealand post the T20 World Cup.

