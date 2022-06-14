IND vs SA 2022, 3rd T20I: Today's match players list, teams & umpires

Team India face a do-or-die situation in the third T20I of their five-match series against South Africa, which will be played in Vizag on Tuesday. Having lost both the games in the series so far, Rishabh Pant and Co. will be under extreme pressure to stand up and deliver. Only a victory in the third T20I will keep them alive in the series against the Proteas.

The hosts have had their chances in the two games played in the series, but have failed to capitalize on advantageous situations. In the first T20I in Delhi, they had South Africa in deep trouble at 81 for 3 after posting an imposing 211 for 4. However, the bowlers failed to keep up the pressure as Rassie van der Dussen and David Miller pulled off a record chase.

Even in Cuttack, India had the Proteas in trouble at 29 for 3 as they looked to defend a challenging total of 148. It was a tricky pitch for the batters but Indian bowlers were rendered ineffective as Heinrich Klaasen launched a brutal assault. Do the hosts have it in them to stage a fightback?

Today's IND vs SA toss result

South Africa have won the toss yet again and have decided to bowl first for the third game in a row. Speaking after calling correctly, skipper Temba Bavuma said:

“The color (of the surface) is different. It has a yellowish tinge to it. Feels hard and looks like a good wicket.”

Both India and South Africa are going in with unchanged squads.

IND vs SA - Today's Match Playing XIs

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Reeza Hendricks, Dwaine Pretorius, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje

Today IND vs SA match player list

India squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik

South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Reeza Hendricks, Dwaine Pretorius, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje, Tristan Stubbs, Lungi Ngidi, Marco Jansen, Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram

IND vs SA - Today Match umpires

On-field umpires: Nitin Menon, Virender Sharma

TV umpire: Anil Chaudhary

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath

