IND vs SA 2022, 4th T20I: Today's match players list, teams & umpires

Having secured a much-needed victory in Vizag, Team India will look to continue their fightback when they take on South Africa in Rajkot in the 4th T20I of the five-match series. Although the hosts gained some momentum following their 48-run triumph in the previous game, they will still be under pressure knowing very well that they need to win both the remaining matches to claim the series.

Opener Ishan Kishan’s form at the top of the order has been the biggest positive for Team India in the T20I series so far. He has looked in command of his game. After a nervous start to his international career, Ruturaj Gaikwad found his groove by registering his first T20I fifty in Vizag. The bowling also impressed, with Yuzvendra Chahal finding some rhythm after a poor start to the series.

Rishabh Pant, though, will continue to remain under the scanner. He has looked terribly out of touch with the bat and his inexperience as a leader has been pretty much evident in his captaincy. South Africa will look to come back hard at India, following the reverse in the previous match. Will Pant and Co. be up for the challenge?

Today's IND vs SA toss result

As has been the trend in this series, South Africa have won the toss and have opted to bowl first again. After winning yet another toss, Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma said:

“To be honest we are not sure how the wicket is going to play, not much stats behind it. But we are chasing well and so we are backing our strength.”

BCCI @BCCI Toss Update



South Africa have elected to bowl against



Follow the match bit.ly/INDvSA-4THT20I



#INDvSA | @Paytm Toss UpdateSouth Africa have elected to bowl against #TeamIndia Follow the match 🚨 Toss Update 🚨South Africa have elected to bowl against #TeamIndia. Follow the match ▶️ bit.ly/INDvSA-4THT20I #INDvSA | @Paytm https://t.co/2gR3HYGQiG

South Africa have made three changes to their playing XI. Kagiso Rabada and Wayne Parnell are unavailable due to injuries, while Reeza Hendricks also misses out. Quinton de Kock is back, while Marco Jansen and Lungi Ngidi come into the playing XI.

India are going in with an unchanged squad for the must-win T20I.

IND vs SA - Today's Match Playing XIs

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje

Today IND vs SA match player list

India squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik

South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Reeza Hendricks, Dwaine Pretorius, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Quinton de Kock, Lungi Ngidi, Marco Jansen, Tristan Stubbs

IND vs SA - Today Match umpires

On-field umpires: Jayaraman Madanagopal, Nitin Menon

TV umpire: KN Ananthapadmanabhan

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far