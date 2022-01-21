5 records that were broken during India vs South Africa 2022 2nd ODI

India lost their fourth consecutive match of the year as South Africa gained an unassailable 2-0 lead in the 3-match ODI series. The Proteas chased down a 288-run target to win the match by seven wickets.

Indian skipper KL Rahul won the toss and decided to bat first. Half-centuries from Rahul and Rishabh Pant guided the visitors to 287/6 in 50 overs. Tabraiz Shamsi was the best bowler for South Africa with figures of 2/57.

Chasing 288 to win, South Africa got off to an excellent start thanks to a 132-run opening stand between Quinton de Kock and Janneman Malan. Both batters completed their fifties but lost their wickets before touching the three-figure mark.

Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen and Aiden Markram played decent knocks and ensured the Proteas won comfortably in the end. Now that the second ODI of the series is in the history books, here's a look at some interesting stats to emerge after the game.

#1 Janneman Malan breaks Kevin Pietersen's world record

South African opener Janneman Malan played an excellent knock of 91 runs at the top to lay the platform for his team's win. The opening batter smashed eight fours and a six in his 108-ball inning.

Courtesy of his 91-run knock, Malan now holds the world record for the most runs after 12 ODI innings. Kevin Pietersen and Tom Cooper aggregated 691 runs each while Malan has scored 758 runs.

#2 Rishabh Pant breaks Rahul Dravid's 21-year-old record

Rishabh Pant was the top scorer for the Indian cricket team in the 2nd ODI against South Africa. The wicket-keeper batter amassed 85 runs off 71 deliveries, hitting 10 fours and two sixes.

In the process, Pant broke Rahul Dravid's record for the best score by an Indian wicket-keeper in a one-day international on South African soil. Dravid, who is the Indian team's head coach now, scored 77 runs in a match at Kingsmead in 2001.

#3 Bhuvneshwar Kumar breaks Nuwan Kulasekara's record

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has not enjoyed much success against South Africa in the 50-over format. The right-arm pacer conceded 67 runs off his eight overs earlier today in Paarl.

This spell marked the fifth occasion in Kumar's ODI career that he conceded more than 60 runs without taking a single wicket against South Africa. He now holds the unwanted record for the most wicketless spells conceding 60+ runs against a particular team by any fast bowler.

#4 South Africa break their own record for highest successful run-chase in a home ODI against India

South Africa chased a 288-run target to win the match.

South Africa have never chased a 280+ target against India in a one-day match at home. Their best chase was of 280 runs at Johannesburg in 2001.

They have broken their two-decade-old record with a successful 288-run chase earlier today at the Boland Park.

#5 Quinton de Kock breaks Gary Kirsten's record

Quinton de Kock was in fine form against the Indian team.

Quinton de Kock won the Player of the Match award for his 66-ball 78. The left-handed batter now has five half-centuries to his name in ODIs against India. He broke Gary Kirsten's record for the most fifties by a left-handed batter in India vs. South Africa ODIs.

AB de Villiers is at the top of the list with six half-centuries. Among Indian players, Sachin Tendulkar has the most fifties (5).

Edited by Ritwik Kumar