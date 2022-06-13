IND vs SA 2022: Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Vizag pitch history and stats

The third T20I of the five-match India vs. South Africa series will happen tomorrow evening (June 14) at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Vizag. South Africa could secure the series by winning tomorrow's match, while India will try to keep the series alive by registering their first win over the Proteas in 2022.

Despite losing Quinton de Kock to an injury, South Africa managed to beat India by four wickets in the second T20I last Sunday. They now have a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

With the series on the line at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Rishabh Pant and his men will be keen to bring their 'A' game to the table. Before the game gets underway, here's a look at some important numbers you need to know from previous T20Is played at this venue.

Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Vizag T20I stats

T20I matches played: 2

Matches won by teams batting first: 0

Matches won by teams batting second: 2

Matches Tied: 0

Highest team score: 127/7 - Australia vs. India, 2019

Lowest team score: 82 - Sri Lanka vs. India, 2016

Average 1st innings score: 104

Highest individual score: 56 - Glenn Maxwell (AUS) vs. India, 2019

Best bowling figures - 4/8 - Ravichandran Ashwin (IND) vs. Sri Lanka, 2016

Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Vizag last match

In the previous T20I hosted by Vizag, Australia beat India by three wickets. The visitors won the toss and decided to bowl first. India got off to a decent start thanks to KL Rahul's fifty, but the Aussies pulled things back and restricted India to 126/7 in 20 overs.

Chasing 127 to win, Australia were down to 113/7. The match went down to the wire with the Aussies prevailing on the last ball. Only four sixes were smashed in that match. A total of 14 wickets fell in 40 overs, with fast bowlers picking up eight of them.

