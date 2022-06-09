“Hello comeback king” - Twitterati hail Dinesh Karthik as keeper-batter returns to Indian team after 3 years

Veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik made a much-hyped return to the Indian team as he was included in the playing XI for the 1st T20I against South Africa in Delhi on Thursday (June 9).

The 37-year-old last represented India at the 2019 World Cup and was dropped from the team following the Men in Blue’s loss to New Zealand in the semi-finals of the ICC event.

Karthik has forced his way back into the team on the back of a sensational IPL 2022 season for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Playing the finisher’s role for the franchise, the veteran batter clobbered 330 runs in 16 matches at an average of 55 and a superb strike rate of 183.33.

Following his exploits, Dinesh Karthik was named in the Indian squad for the five-match T20I series against the Proteas.

Fans were thrilled with the Tamil Nadu batter's return to the Indian team after a gap of three years and wished him good luck. Here are some reactions shared for the cricketer on Twitter:

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns What a ride it has been for Dinesh Karthik, dropped from wrong format after 2019 World Cup, grinded so hard in domestics, won trophies for Tamil Nadu, did commentary for Sky in the last summer then after having a great IPL 2022 & now, making his return to ICT after 3 long years. What a ride it has been for Dinesh Karthik, dropped from wrong format after 2019 World Cup, grinded so hard in domestics, won trophies for Tamil Nadu, did commentary for Sky in the last summer then after having a great IPL 2022 & now, making his return to ICT after 3 long years.

#INDvSA Dinesh Karthik played 13 innings for India from No.6 or lower in T20Is in 2018-19-56.5 Avg-161.4 SRHe never played T20Is for 3 years.Great to see him back for India in a T20 WC year. If he makes it to the WC squad, he'd be playing a T20 WC after 12 years. Dinesh Karthik played 13 innings for India from No.6 or lower in T20Is in 2018-19-56.5 Avg-161.4 SRHe never played T20Is for 3 years.Great to see him back for India in a T20 WC year. If he makes it to the WC squad, he'd be playing a T20 WC after 12 years.#INDvSA https://t.co/X0Yy0oQEtU

@vkgoat18 @goat18fc

Make a good comeback in indian team also champ

#DineshKarthik twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns… Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Dinesh Karthik playing for India after 3 long years. Dinesh Karthik playing for India after 3 long years. Hardwork always pays offMake a good comeback in indian team also champ @DineshKarthik Hardwork always pays off Make a good comeback in indian team also champ @DineshKarthik #DineshKarthik twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns… https://t.co/KTXNhqtIGR

Steve @_Stevebevan

Again proud of you

for Indian & Tamilan

#INDvSA #DineshKarthik Dinesh Karthik playing for India after 3 long years.🥺Again proud of you @DineshKarthik for Indian & Tamilan Dinesh Karthik playing for India after 3 long years.🥺 Again proud of you @DineshKarthik for Indian & Tamilan ❤️#INDvSA #DineshKarthik https://t.co/vqpdM6xOS1

THE ROCKSTAR @VivJonty



DK &



2004 - 2022.. still going super strong!



Good things always happen to Good people. DK is one of the nicest guys going around in cricket 🏏



#DineshKarthik #INDvSA #INDvsSA @RCBTweets Dinesh Karthik is truly the "KING of Comebacks"!!!DK & #TeamIndia is a Never-Ending Love Story!2004 - 2022.. still going super strong!Good things always happen to Good people. DK is one of the nicest guys going around in cricket 🏏 @RCBTweets Dinesh Karthik is truly the "KING of Comebacks"!!! 👑DK & #TeamIndia is a Never-Ending Love Story!❤ 2004 - 2022.. still going super strong!💪Good things always happen to Good people. DK is one of the nicest guys going around in cricket 🏏#DineshKarthik #INDvSA #INDvsSA https://t.co/BIzIapbQCO

AAYUSH JAIN @ayushjain2609

@DineshKarthik

Good to see you back in Indian side!

Don't let us down

#INDvSA

#dk Hello comeback King!Good to see you back in Indian side!Don't let us down Hello comeback King!@DineshKarthik Good to see you back in Indian side!Don't let us down ☺️#INDvSA #dk

catakae @amaxnnn DINESH KARTHIK ROCK IT TODAY DINESH KARTHIK ROCK IT TODAY

Abhishek Mishra @Abhishe56033389 go well DK give your best ...you deserve it all .



#INDvSA

#DineshKarthik

#CricketTwitter Happy to see @DineshKarthik in playing xigo well DKgive your best ...you deserve it all . Happy to see @DineshKarthik in playing xi 😊 go well DK ❤️ give your best ...you deserve it all .#INDvSA #DineshKarthik #CricketTwitter

“He has been a point of difference for whichever team that he has played” - Rahul Dravid on Dinesh Karthik

Speaking ahead of the T20I series against South Africa, Indian cricket team head coach Rahul Dravid admitted that Karthik's performance with the willow against the Proteas would be observed closely.

Sharing his views on the keeper-batter in the pre-match press conference, he had opined:

"With Dinesh it is pretty obvious and very clear. He has made a comeback based on the skills that he has shown in a particular phase of the game. The phase of the game that Dinesh, at the back-end, has really been able to show skills over the last two or three years, he has been able to be a point of difference for whichever team that he has played.”

Dravid added:

"I see that as no different (in Team India). That's why he has been picked. He has been picked to bat in that kind of position, and see whether he can replicate those kind of performance for India as well."

Ahead of the Delhi T20I, Dinesh Karthik has scored 399 runs in 33 T20Is at a strike rate of 143.52.

