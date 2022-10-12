IND vs SA 2022: Hits and flops as India thumps South Africa to seal the ODI series 

Courtesy of some remarkable bowling performances by the spinners, Team India came out on top against South Africa in the series-deciding third ODI at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday (October 11). With this lop-sided win, India sealed another ODI bilateral series at home by 2-1.

India sent the visitors in to bat after winning the toss in the do-or-die game. A clinical bowling performance helped the Men in Blue bundle out South Africa for a paltry 99 runs in 27.1 overs. Heinrich Klassen top-scored for the Proteas with 34 runs as the other batters failed to deliver.

Kuldeep Yadav was India's standout bowler, taking four wickets. Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, and Shahbaz Ahmed each took two wickets and ensured the the Proteas were in trouble before Kuldeep knocked out the tail.

In reply, Shubman Gill smashed 49, while Shreyas Iyer remained unbeaten on 28 as India beat the visitors by seven wickets and registered their sixth ODI series win against the Rainbow Nation.

To complete the review of the game, here are the hits and flops from the third ODI between India and South Africa.

#4 Flop - Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan failed to get a substantial score in all three matches

Shikhar Dhawan's horrid run in the series continued as he managed to score just eight runs in the third ODI before getting run-out.

After accumulating just 17 runs in the first two fixtures, Dhawan needed to cap off the series on a good note. However, the Indian skipper failed to do so as a miscommunication proved to be his downfall.

On the first ball of the seventh over, Dhawan nudged a length delivery to the left of the point fielder. Both Dhawan and his opening partner Shubman Gill started to sneak a single before Gill sent the left-hander back.

However, Dhawan was a tad lazy running back and was eventually outdone by a quick throw by Marco Jansen.

#3 Hit - Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill has staked his claim in the Indian ODI team [Pic Credit: Getty Images]

Another Indian opener who didn't have much success in the first two games was Shubman Gill. However, the talented dasher never really looked out of touch and was quite effective in the third ODI.

While Gill missed out on his fourth ODI half-century by just a single run, he put on a show with his exquisite strokeplay.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#INDvsSA #Indiancricketteam #cricket Shubman Gill’s 49 carried India towards an easy win against South Africa Shubman Gill’s 49 carried India towards an easy win against South Africa 🇮🇳🇿🇦#INDvsSA #Indiancricketteam #cricket https://t.co/zmQThIvQCJ

The Punjab-born batter drove and pulled the South African bowlers with precision and purpose, and clobbered eight boundaries during his knock of 49 (off 57 balls).

#2 Flop - South African batting unit

South African batsmen didn't impress much on this tour [Pic Credit: BCCI]

South Africa started the tour with a poor batting performance in the first T20I, and they ended it with another sub-standard one in the final ODI.

On what seemed like a damp surface that largely assisted the spinners, the South African batters struggled throughout their innings. While the track offered help to the Indian tweakers, it was by no means unplayable.

Trendy Cricket @Trendy_Cricket



69 v ,1993

83 v 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿,2008

83 v 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿,2022

99 v ,2022*



#INDvSA Lowest Score in ODIs by SA69 v,199383 v 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿,200883 v 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿,202299 v,2022* Lowest Score in ODIs by SA69 v 🇦🇺,199383 v 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿,200883 v 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿,202299 v 🇮🇳,2022*#INDvSA

While credit must go to the Indian tweakers for bowling well, the South African batters displayed very little application to stay at the crease.

Barring Heinrich Klassen, all Proteas batters failed to gauge the movement and bounce on the pitch, leading them to lose all 10 wickets with just 99 runs on the board.

The fact that only three South African batters managed to breach the two-figure mark does paint a gloomy picture from a South African perspective.

#1 Hit - Indian spin trio

Kuldeep Yadav picked up a fantastic four-wicket haul in Delhi [Pic Credit: BCCI]

A top-notch spin bowling exhibition was put up by the Indian spinners as they made life difficult for the visiting batters in Delhi.

While Mohammed Siraj took two early wickets in the powerplay, it was the Indian spinners who wreaked havoc after that. The troika of Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, and Kuldeep Yadav spun a web around the Proteas and picked up eight wickets between them.

It all started when Sundar picked up Quinton de Kock early before the off-spinner came back to clean up the dangerous and in-form David Miller. Meanwhile, left-arm spinner Shahbaz outfoxed Aiden Markram and Klassen.

Wrapping up the tail, Kuldeep showcased his prowess as the wily left-arm unorthodox spinner. He struck four times to register his third four-wicket haul against the Proteas.

