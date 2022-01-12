[In pictures] Team India players arrive in Cape Town for South Africa ODIs

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has shared pictures of some Team India players who arrived in Cape Town on Wednesday. Following the conclusion of the ongoing Test series, India will play three ODIs against South Africa, beginning on January 19.

The likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Venkatesh Iyer and Ruturaj Gaikwad, among others, shared their selfies from the team hotel.

You can find the pictures here:

KL Rahul-led India will play a three-match ODI series against the Proteas. The first two games will be played at Boland Park in Paarl on January 19 and 21 respectively, followed by the third at the Newlands Stadium in Cape Town on January 23.

Dhawan and Kumar's careers have taken a downward turn over the last few months with their exclusions from both the Test and T20I squads. The series could be one of their last chances to stake their claim ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Meanwhile, the likes of Iyer and Gaikwad are starting their journeys within 50-over international cricket after impressive performances in domestic competitions and the IPL. They, too, have the opportunity to put some seasoned performers under pressure for their spots.

Another youngster who could have enjoyed this chance, Washington Sundar, has been ruled out of the series after testing positive for COVID-19. The BCCI has named Jayant Yadav as a replacement, while also announcing Navdeep Saini as cover for the injured Mohammed Siraj.

India's Test team, led by Virat Kohli, are currently playing the final match of the riveting three-Test series in Cape Town. Some players from the red-ball squad will join the rest of the team ahead of the ODI series.

India's full squad for the ODI series against South Africa

KL Rahul (captain), Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Jayant Yadav, Navdeep Saini

Edited by Samya Majumdar