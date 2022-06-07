India’s playing XI from their first-ever T20I against South Africa - Where are they now?

Team India began their T20I journey on December 1, 2006 with a one-off match against South Africa in Johannesburg. It was a memorable occasion as the Men in Blue, led by Virender Sehwag, got the better of the Proteas by six wickets in a low-scoring encounter.

Batting first after winning the toss, the hosts were held to a disappointing 126 for nine. Albie Morkel, Justin Kemp and Johan van der Wath all scored handy 20s, but not a single batter went on to register a big score. For India, pacers Ajit Agarkar and Zaheer Khan claimed two wickets each as the visitors never allowed the South African batters to get away.

Impressive 30s from Sehwag, Dinesh Mongia and Dinesh Karthik ensured the Men in Blue registered a victory in their first-ever T20 international. Team India got past the target in 19.5 overs, with Karthik taking a single off Robin Peterson.

Indian XI from maiden T20I against South Africa - Then and now

As India gear up for their latest T20 series against South Africa, which begins in Delhi from June 9, here's a look at what members of Team India's first-ever T20I playing XI are up to these days.

#1 Virender Sehwag (captain)

Sehwag only led the Indian team when the regular skippers were unavailable. However, he does have the honor of captaining the national team in their first-ever T20I. He made a significant contribution, scoring 34 off 29 balls before getting run out.

The swashbuckling batter was part of the Indian team that won the 2007 T20 World Cup. He played his last T20I against South Africa during the 2012 T20 World Cup. Sehwag retired from the game in 2015 and is now a cricket expert known for his cheeky and no-holds-barred views.

#2 Sachin Tendulkar

in 2006, India played their first T20Is - v South Africa at Johannesburg.



South Africa 126/9

India 127/4 (19.5)



Sachin Tendulkar was clean bowled by Charl Langeveldt for 10 in India’s first T20I. He did not play another T20I for the country, allowing the younger generation to take charge. However, he did continue playing the other two formats and fulfilled his dream of winning the ODI World Cup by lifting the trophy at home in 2011.

The 'Master Blaster' retired from all forms of the game in November 2013 after completing 200 Tests. Most of the batting records are still in his name. Post-retirement, he has taken up the role of mentor with the IPL franchise Mumbai Indians (MI). He is also active on his YouTube channel, through which he keeps sharing valuable inputs on the game.

#3 Dinesh Mongia

Former left-handed batter Dinesh Mongia was the surprise top-scorer in India’s first T20I match. He contributed 38 off 45 deliveries to set up the chase. Although he did not play another T20I, he did feature in 57 ODIs and even has a hundred to his name in the 50-over format.

2003 - World Cup Finalist

2006 - First Test Win

2006 - India's First T20I (a win too)

2007 - World T20 Win

He later represented the Chandigarh Lions in the now defunct (and unsanctioned) Indian Cricket League (ICL). Mongia played his last domestic match in 2007. In August 2021, he was appointed as head coach of Arunachal Pradesh. In December of the same year, he entered politics by joining the BJP.

#4 MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni was bowled for a second-ball duck by Langeveldt on his T20I debut. The keeper-batter, however, overcame the inauspicious start and led India to T20 World Cup glory in 2007 at the same venue (Johannesburg). Under 'MSD', the Men in Blue went on to lift the 2011 50-over World Cup as well as the 2013 Champions Trophy, making him one of the greatest captains ever.

Dhoni retired from international cricket in August 2020. However, he continues to captain the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL. The legend, in fact, led the franchise to their fourth title in 2021. He handed over the captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja for the 2022 season, but got it back after the all-rounder failed to make an impression. Dhoni has confirmed that he will return to lead the side next season.

#5 Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik is the only member of the playing XI from India’s first T20I, who still hasn’t retired from international cricket. In fact, he has been handed a comeback for the upcoming T20I series against South Africa at the age of 37. 'DK' earned the recall on the basis of his stellar batting efforts for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL 2022 - 330 runs at a strike rate of 183.33.

A much younger Karthik was the Player of the Match in India’s first T20I. He scored an unbeaten 31 off 28 balls, striking three fours and a six. The Tamil Nadu cricketer gave early glimpses of his finishing talent but could not maintain consistency. Stunning cameos like the one in the 2018 Nidahas Trophy final were few and far between. Karthik now has one final shot at glory.

#6 Suresh Raina

India’s limited-overs specialist, Suresh Raina was unbeaten on three off four balls in the Johannesburg T20I in 2006. He chipped in with two catches in the field and also effected a run out. Raina went on to represent India in 78 T20Is apart from 226 ODIs. He was the first Indian player to score a hundred in T20I cricket, achieving the feat against South Africa during the 2010 T20 World Cup.

Apart from tasting plenty of success with India, Raina was an indispensable part of CSK in the IPL for over a decade. He announced his retirement from international cricket on the same day as Dhoni. After going unsold at the IPL 2022 auction, the southpaw decided to take up commentary.

#7 Irfan Pathan

Former all-rounder Irfan Pathan went wicketless in India’s maiden T20I match. He had figures of 0 for 30 from four overs and was not needed to bat as well. In a stop-start career affected by injuries and form concerns, Pathan ended up playing only 24 T20Is for India. His finest moment in the format was obviously winning the Player of the Match in the 2007 T20 World Cup final for his figures of three for 16 against Pakistan.

Pathan last played for India in 2012 and announced his retirement in January 2020. He won praise for his role as a mentor with Jammu & Kashmir. During his stint, he also trained Umran Malik. He has been active in commentary and as an analyst over the last few years. He will make his acting debut with the Kollywood movie ‘Cobra’.

#8 Harbhajan Singh

Former off-spinner Harbhajan Singh had figures of one for 22 from three overs in India’s first T20I match. He dismissed Johan van der Wath (21) to claim his first international wicket in the format. The 'Turbanator' was part of Team India’s triumphant T20 World Cup 2007 squad. He went on to represent the Men in Blue in 28 T20Is, the last of which was in 2016.

Despite not being picked for the Indian team in recent years, Harbhajan continued playing the IPL till 2021, when he represented the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). He announced his retirement from all forms of the game in December 2021. Even before quitting the sport as a player, Harbhajan had established himself as a cricket expert.

#9 Zaheer Khan

Zaheer Khan celebrates the wicket of South African opener Graeme Smith.

Former left-arm seamer Zaheer Khan bowled a brilliant spell in the Johannesburg T20I of 2006. He ended with figures of two for 15 from two overs, claiming the wickets of South African captain Graeme Smith (16) and Loots Bosman (one). The early strikes gave India much-needed momentum at the start of the contest.

Zaheer ended up playing 17 T20Is for India, the last of which came during the T20 World Cup in 2012. He was part of Team India’s 50-over World Cup triumph a year earlier. Zaheer announced his retirement from the game in 2015. He is the current Director of Cricket with the IPL franchise Mumbai Indians (MI).

#10 Ajit Agarkar

Former Indian pacer Ajit Agarkar returned with figures of two for 10 from 2.3 overs, with one of his overs being a maiden. Agarkar got the big scalps of Herschelle Gibbs (seven) and AB de Villiers (six). He was part of India’s T20 World Cup win in 2007 but ended up playing only four T20 games for the country. He announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in October 2013.

The former pacer has taken up commentary in recent years and is also known to be a good analyst. For IPL 2022, he was appointed by the Delhi Capitals (DC) as one the franchise’s assistant coaches.

#11 S Sreesanth

Former Indian fast bowler S Sreesanth returned with figures of one for 33 in four overs in the Johannesburg T20. He got the wicket of Albie Morkel for 27. Sreesanth was part of India’s 2007 T20 World Cup win. He, in fact, took the catch of Misbah-Ul-Haq to end Pakistan’s resistance in a thrilling final. Sreesanth was also part of India’s 2011 50-over World Cup win.

Dinesh Karthik was awarded the Man of the Match for his unbeaten knock of 31 runs in 28 balls which helped beat by wickets



In 2013, he was banned for his alleged role in spot fixing in the IPL. Following the end of his seven-year suspension, he returned to competitive cricket and represented Kerala in domestic cricket. The 39-year-old announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in March 2022.

