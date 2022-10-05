IND vs SA 2022: India's strongest playing XI for the ODI series vs South Africa

Team India's upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa might seem untimely, with the Men in Blue having the T20 World Cup firmly in their sights. But it will give a few players the opportunity to get some gametime ahead of the tournament while also potentially witnessing a few debuts.

India, who have rested many big names, are likely to play fringe players who are part of the traveling contingent for the T20 World Cup. The squad, which comprises several openers and fresh faces, looks a little imbalanced in both departments as a result.

India's squad for the South Africa ODI series: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shreyas Iyer (vc), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar

Here is India's strongest playing XI for the ODI series against South Africa.

Openers: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill

England v India - 3rd Royal London Series One Day International

India's opening combination of Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill is fairly settled. The duo opened against Zimbabwe and the West Indies earlier this year to great effect, with Gill in particular coming up with a few eye-catching knocks. Dhawan, meanwhile, will look to lead his team to another ODI series triumph.

India have several batters capable of opening the batting, but this seems to be their best route. The likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad might have to wait longer to make their international debuts.

Middle Order: Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson

Northamptonshire v India - T20 Tour Match

Three of India's middle order pick themselves. Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson are guaranteed to play against South Africa, with one of the latter two donning the gloves.

It's at No. 6 that India run into a problem. Do they pick Shahbaz Ahmed's all-round ability over Rahul Tripathi? This is a tough one to call, since the Men in Blue might not need three spinners and Shahbaz hasn't been part of many national squads. But they might not want to go with five bowlers and could therefore consign Tripathi to the bench for a while longer.

Rajat Patidar, who received his maiden call-up to the national side, will have to wait for his debut.

All-rounders: Shahbaz Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur

1st T20 International: India v South Africa

Alongside Shahbaz, Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur should be locks in the playing XI. The former, who is in contention for the T20 World Cup, will want to showcase his worth in both departments. Thakur, meanwhile, should be picked ahead of the frontline pacers in India's squad due to the batting ability he presents.

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj

India v Pakistan - DP World Asia Cup

Kuldeep Yadav is ahead of Ravi Bishnoi in the ODI pecking order. It wouldn't be a surprise to see Bishnoi play, though, since he's part of India's plans for the T20 World Cup. Dhawan and Co. could opt to play both wrist-spinners, with conditions expected to favor them.

Avesh Khan has been in terrible form of late and only recently recovered from illness. Mukesh Kumar is very inexperienced at the top level and is unlikely to be thrust into the thick of the action. These conditions could further India's case to play two frontline spinners.

Finally, Mohammed Siraj will be the only genuine fast bowler in India's playing XI against South Africa. He seems well-suited to the ODI format and has definitely stolen a march over the likes of Avesh.

LIVE POLL Q. Should India play both Kuldeep Yadav and Ravi Bishnoi against South Africa? Yes No 0 votes so far