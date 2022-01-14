Keegan Petersen shines as South Africa trump India by 7 wickets to clinch series 2-1

Keegan Petersen stroked a sublime 82 as South Africa trounced India by seven wickets on Day 4 of the Cape Town Test against India on Friday. With the thumping win, the Proteas again dashed India’s hopes of winning a Test series in South Africa.

Petersen, who was unbeaten on 48 overnight, featured in a third-wicket stand of 54 with Rassie van der Dussen (41* ) to kill any slender chance the visitors had of making a comeback in the Test. After Petersen’s dismissal, Temba Bavuma (32* ) joined Van der Dussen. The duo guided South Africa home in the chase of 212, featuring in an unbroken 57-run stand for the fourth wicket.

Petersen was the hero of the chase, though. He slammed 10 fours in his innings and looked in command against a quality Indian bowling attack. The in-form batter looked set for a maiden Test hundred until the golden arm of Shardul Thakur struck. The Proteas No. 3 attempted to dab a length ball on the off side but only managed to inside-edge the delivery onto the stumps. Although he walked off in disappointment, Petersen had done the job the team asked of him.

The 28-year-old brought up his third Test fifty at the start of the day’s play, slicing Mohammed Shami through the gully region for a couple. Jasprit Bumrah and Shami plugged away but were unlucky not to get early wickets. Both found the edges, which went into the gaps, and beat the bat a few times. In between, Petersen and Van der Dussen managed to find a couple of pressure-easing boundaries.

Pujara drops a sitter offered by Petersen on 59

When an edge finally went to a fielder, it was put down! There was a massive moment in the chase when Cheteshwar Pujara failed to hold on to a simple catch of Petersen in the 40th over of the innings.

On 59, the South African batter nicked a probing delivery from Bumrah outside off. Unfortunately for India, Pujara, at first slip, made a hash of it. By the time he was eventually dismissed by Thakur, the Test was beyond India’s reach.

Bavuma came in and began in his usual defiant manner. In the 52nd over, he struck two exquisite boundaries off Bumrah. After punching one through point, he creamed one through cover as South Africa cruised towards the target. The hosts went to Lunch at 171 for 3 and completed the formalities without any fuss in the second session.

Edited by Sai Krishna