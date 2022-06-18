IND vs SA 2022: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru pitch history and stats

The caravan of the India vs South Africa T20I series will move to Bengaluru on Sunday evening, with the M Chinnaswamy Stadium all set to host the series decider. The series is now evenly poised at 2-2, with both nations claiming a couple of wins. While the Proteas won the first two games, the Men in Blue emerged victorious in the third and fourth T20Is.

India will have the momentum on their side when they take the field in Bengaluru. The pitch at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium is known to be a batting paradise, with high-scoring games being a regular affair.

Ahead of the final T20I of this entertaining series, here are some vital stats you need to know from previous T20Is hosted by this venue.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru T20I stats

T20I matches played: 7

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams batting second: 5

Matches Tied: 0

Highest team score: 202/6 - India vs. England, 2017

Lowest team score: 127 - England vs. India, 2017

Average 1st innings score: 155

Highest individual score: 113* - Glenn Maxwell (AUS) vs. India, 2019

Best bowling figures: 6/25 - Yuzvendra Chahal (IND) vs. England, 2017

Highest successful run-chase: 194/3 - Australia vs. India, 2019

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru last match

Interestingly, the last T20I played at this venue also featured India and South Africa. The Proteas emerged victorious by nine wickets in that game. India won the toss and opted to bat first. A disciplined bowling effort from the Proteas kept the home side down to 134/9 in their 20 overs.

Chasing 135 to win, South Africa won the game in 16.5 overs, riding on a 52-ball 79* from Quinton de Kock.

10 wickets fell in that match, with pacers bagging eight of them. 10 sixes were smashed across the two innings of that contest.

