IND vs SA 2022: Predicting South Africa's playing 11 for 1st T20I 

South Africa are in India for a five-match T20I series that will begin with the first game at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Thursday (June 9). A number of players from the current Proteas T20I squad represented various IPL franchises during the recently concluded edition of the T20 league, enjoying impressive campaigns. Hence, South Africa will be hopeful of putting up a good showing against the Indians.

The hosts will be without a few of their star players like skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami. However, South African captain Temba Bavuma has made it clear that they won’t be taking Team India lightly and expect a tough series even in the absence of some big names in the opposition camp.

IND vs SA 2022: South Africa’s likely 11 for 1st T20I

As the Proteas gear up for the Team India challenge, let’s look at the visitors’ predicted playing XI for the opening T20I in Delhi.

Openers: Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock (wk)

South Africa are likely to open with Reeza Hendricks and experienced keeper-batter Quinton de Kock. Hendricks struggled in the T20 World Cup in the UAE last year, but displayed fantastic form in the T20s last month while representing South Africa A against Zimbabwe XI. The 32-year-old smashed 77 off 35 in the second game and 101* off 55 in the fifth match.

De Kock, meanwhile, represented the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) during IPL 2022. He had quite an impressive campaign, smacking 508 runs in 15 games at a strike rate of 148.97. The southpaw, in fact, registered the highest score of the edition, clobbering 140* off 70 in a match against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Middle order: Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (c), David Miller

Rassie van der Dussen could not make much of an impact for the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in IPL 2022, scoring 22 runs in three games. However, South Africa will back him to do well against India. He has been among their most consistent performers with the willow in white-ball formats. After 34 T20I matches, Van der Dussen has a strike rate of 130.85 and an average of 38.87.

Aiden Markram, on the other hand, has been a key component in South Africa’s limited-overs squads. He is one of the cleanest strikers of the cricket ball and has been in good form as well. He smashed 381 runs in 14 matches for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL 2022 at a strike rate of 139.05.

South African captain Temba Bavuma is likely to bat at No. 5. The 32-year-old has scored 501 runs in 21 T20Is at an average of 27.83 and a strike rate of 123.09. Despite being the captain of the side, Bavuma still has a point to prove as far as his T20 talent is concerned.

There will be high hopes from David Miller following his exploits for the Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL 2022. The attacking left-hander displayed a different kind of maturity, smashing 481 runs in 16 matches at a strike rate of 142.73. Can he continue his great run in the series against India?

Bowlers: Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

Dwaine Pretorius might look rather innocuous with the ball, but he is a handy pacer, especially at the death with his variations. He did a decent job for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2022, claiming six wickets in as many games. But his economy was on the higher side - 10. Pretorius can also chip in with the bat, which makes him a handy player to have in the team.

Kagiso Rabada will be South Africa’s pace spearhead. He had a memorable IPL 2022 campaign for the Punjab Kings (PBKS). He was the third-leading wicket-taker in the tournament with 23 wickets in 13 games at a strike rate of 12.52. He will be key to the Proteas’ fortunes in the T20I series.

Rabada is likely to be partnered by the pacy Anrich Nortje. Following a long injury layoff, the speedster returned to competitive cricket, representing the Delhi Capitals (DC) during IPL 2022. He claimed nine wickets in six matches and had begun to find his groove towards the latter half of the group stage.

Although India are good players of spin, South Africa are likely to stick with two slow bowlers in their playing XI. Both Tabraiz Shamsi and Keshav Maharaj have been impressive for the team in the T20 format and there is no genuine reason to separate the duo.

Maharaj has six wickets in eight T20Is at an excellent economy rate of 5.82. As for Shamsi, he is a genuine wicket-taker, as his record in the format proves - 57 wickets in 47 T20I games.

