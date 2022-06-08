IND vs SA 2022: Predicting Team India's playing 11 for 1st T20I

Team India will take on South Africa in a five-match T20I series, which begins with the first game at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Thursday, June 9. The series is an opportunity for both sides to build their squads, keeping in mind that the T20 World Cup will be held in Australia later this year.

Although the conditions Down Under will be different, the two teams will be keen to get some rhythm going right away. Team India will be led by KL Rahul, with Rohit Sharma being rested. In the absence of Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami, several youngsters could get an opportunity to showcase their skills against the Proteas in the T20I series.

IND vs SA 2022: Team India's likely 11 for 1st T20I

Although a few new faces have been included in the Team India squad for the series against South Africa, the Men in Blue are unlikely to experiment too much at the start. Here’s a look at Team India’s predicted XI for the first T20I against the Proteas.

Openers: KL Rahul (captain), Ishan Kishan

KL Rahul will be leading Team India in the T20I series. Pic: Getty Images

Team India are likely to open with KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan. Rahul had an impressive IPL 2022 season, scoring 616 runs in 15 matches for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

However, his inability to up his scoring under pressure has been questioned by some critics. His captaincy in South Africa when he led the team in the ODIs was also unimpressive. Rahul thus has a point or two to prove both as a batter and captain.

BCCI @BCCI "A dream come true moment to get India call up."



Umran Malik speaks about the excitement on being a part of the - By



Full interview #INDvSA | @Paytm "A dream come true moment to get India call up."Umran Malik speaks about the excitement on being a part of the #TeamIndia squad, Day 1 at the practice session, his idols and goals ahead.- By @28anand Full interview 💬 💬 "A dream come true moment to get India call up." Umran Malik speaks about the excitement on being a part of the #TeamIndia squad, Day 1 at the practice session, his idols and goals ahead. 👍 👍 - By @28anand Full interview 🎥 🔽 #INDvSA | @Paytm https://t.co/V9ySL4JKDl

The most expensive purchase at the IPL 2022 auction at ₹15.25 crore, Kishan had a mixed season for the Mumbai Indians (MI). He ended up scoring 418 runs in 14 matches at a strike rate of 120.11. The left-hander will be disappointed with his efforts and will be keen to make amends in the T20I series against South Africa.

Middle order: Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), Venkatesh Iyer

Venkatesh Iyer (left) and Shreyas Iyer. Pic: Getty Images

Leading the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2022, Shreyas Iyer blew hot and cold with the willow. He scored 410 runs in 14 games at a strike rate of 134.56. The 27-year-old will be keen to recapture the form he showed prior to the IPL. After scoring a fighting 80 in the third ODI against West Indies in February, he hammered three unbeaten fifties in the T20Is against Sri Lanka, ending the series with 204 runs at a strike rate of 174.36.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya is likely to make a comeback into the playing XI on the basis of his exploits for the Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL 2022. Pandya smashed 487 runs in 15 matches at a strike rate of 131.27. The 28-year-old might occupy the No.4 slot for Team India as well, just as he did for GT. His fitness with the ball will also be closely observed, keeping the upcoming T20 World Cup in mind.

Rishabh Pant may have been appointed vice-captain for the T20I series against South Africa. However, he will have to come up with the goods on the batting front as he had a poor IPL 2022 campaign for the Delhi Capitals (DC). Pant failed to score a single half-century in the T20 league and will thus be under the scanner.

With Suryakumar Yadav injured, Venkatesh Iyer might get another opportunity in the middle order. He had an underwhelming IPL for KKR, scoring only one half-century. But the 27-year-old did a good job in the finishing role in the T20Is against West Indies earlier in the year. Despite his exploits for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Dinesh Karthik might have to wait for the initial few games before he gets an opportunity.

Bowlers: Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal

Harshal Patel has made a confident start to his international career. Pic: Getty Images

In Ravindra Jadeja’s absence, Team India will bank on Axar Patel to chip in with both the bat and ball. Axar might not be as gifted as Jadeja but he can do a good job as a utility cricketer. He had a poor IPL 2022 season for DC, managing only six scalps in 13 games. The 28-year-old will thus be keen to make an impact against South Africa.

Harshal Patel will be the designated death bowler yet again. He did an amazing job for RCB, keeping things extremely tight in the end overs and foxing batters with his variations. He has made an impressive start to his T20I career as well and would want to build on the same.

Until a few months ago, there were question marks over Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s place in the Indian T20I squad. However, the seasoned pacer proved yet again that ‘form is temporary but class is permanent’. He had an impressive IPL season for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), with his standout moment being a wicket maiden in the 19th over as Hyderabad defended 193 against Mumbai.

BCCI @BCCI



#INDvSA | @Paytm We have a challenge ahead of us against a strong South African side: #TeamIndia Head Coach Rahul Dravid We have a challenge ahead of us against a strong South African side: #TeamIndia Head Coach Rahul Dravid 💪#INDvSA | @Paytm https://t.co/AFaZ2XTuNn

Avesh Khan is likely to get the nod over Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik for the opening T20I against South Africa. The 25-year-old, who has played two T20Is, claimed 18 wickets in 13 matches for LSG in IPL 2022.

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal should feature in the playing XI for the first T20I. He was the Purple Cap winner of IPL 2022, claiming 27 wickets in 17 matches for the Rajasthan Royals (RR). Chahal looks in excellent rhythm and the confidence in his bowling is very much perceptible.

