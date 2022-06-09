IND vs SA 2022: Predicting top three run-getters for the first T20I between India and South Africa

India and South Africa are set to battle against each other in a five-match T20I series this month. The first encounter will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi tomorrow (June 9).

With several first-choice players rested, India will test their bench strength during the upcoming series. On Wednesday (June 8), the BCCI released a statement saying that Rishabh Pant will lead the Men in Blue following a groin injury to KL Rahul, which ruled him out for the series.

South Africa, on the other hand, announced a strong squad for the series. Under skipper Temba Bavuma, alongside stars including Quinton de Knock, David Miller and Kagiso Rabada, the visitors will look to mark an upset away from home.

On that note, ahead of the series opener in the national capital, we predict three batters who might lead the run-scoring charts on Thursday.

Pandya has made a comeback into the squad

Afresh from his recent IPL 2022 glory, Hardik Pandya will be oozing with confidence when he makes his comeback to the Indian starting XI tomorrow.

After a dismal ICC T20 World Cup 2021 campaign, the all-rounder will make his first appearance for the nation. Pandya, who led his IPL franchise Gujarat Titans (GT) to the IPL title this year, performed brilliantly with both bat and ball.

He was the GT's highest run-getter with 487 runs in 15 matches. The 28-year old shined with the ball as well, as he took eight wickets, including 3/17 in the finals.

Pandya batted at No. 4 for his franchise in the recently-concluded IPL 2022. While he did a wonderful job in the middle-order, the right-hander isn't expected to perform the same role for Rahul Dravid's side. With several pure batters in the mix, Pandya will bat a bit lower and is expected to perform the role of a finisher.

India can bank on Pandya to continue his lethal form with the bat against South Africa as well.

#2. Quinton de Knock (South Africa)

De Kock has a good record against the Men in Blue

Quinton de Knock has been a pocket-size dynamo for South Africa over the years. The wicket-keeper batter has a reputation for giving his side express starts and will look to do the same again tomorrow.

Like Pandya, De Kock also enjoyed a terrific IPL 2022 campaign. The left-hander was the league's third-highest run-getter with 508 runs in 15 innings. De Knock even smashed his career-best 140* off 70 in the same tournament not so long ago.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra What a knock by Quinton De Kock - a century in 59 balls. His 2nd IPL century and certainly one of his best knock. Excellent stuff by Quinny. What a knock by Quinton De Kock - a century in 59 balls. His 2nd IPL century and certainly one of his best knock. Excellent stuff by Quinny. https://t.co/hhOZU44e3N

What's more, the Johannesburg-born lad loves playing against India. He boasts whacking numbers against the Men in Blue in white-ball cricket. In T20Is alone, De Kock averages 68 and has a strike rate of 147 against them.

The hosts will be eager to get rid of De Kock early or else the South African might haunt them with a big score in the first T20I.

India v England - 2nd T20 International

While he may not have had an IPL 2022 season to remember, Shreyas Iyer was India's best player in the nation's last T20I series against Sri Lanka.

After scoring a battling 80 in an ODI against West Indies, Iyer hammered three unbeaten half-centuries in three T20Is against Sri Lanka. He ended the series with 204 runs at a strike rate of 175.

With neither Virat Kohli nor Suryakumar Yadav in the squad, Iyer will aim to maximize his opportunities and solidify his stake in the top-order.

The talented dasher even has enough experience of playing in Delhi as well. In 30 innings at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Iyer has scored 877 runs, including seven half-centuries. Iyer's stellar consistency makes him one of the prime contenders to score the most runs against South Africa in the first T20I.

