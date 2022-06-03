Top 3 memorable bowling performances by Team India players vs South Africa in T20Is

Team India are all set to take on South Africa in a five-match T20I series at home from June 9 to 19. The series will begin with the first game at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi and conclude with the last match at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The T20I series will provide another opportunity for KL Rahul to prove his prowess as a leader. He will be in charge for all five matches as regular captain Rohit Sharma has been rested. Apart from Rohit, experienced Team India batter Virat Kohli as well as the pace duo of Mohammad Shami and Jasprit Bumrah have also been given a breather.

Further, veteran keeper-batter Dinesh Karthik and all-rounder Hardik Pandya have made a comeback into the Indian team following their impressive performances in IPL 2022.

When Team India bowlers shone against South Africa in T20Is

India and South Africa have met each other in 15 T20Is so far, with Team India winning nine and South Africa six. In a preview of the series, let’s look back at three memorable bowling efforts by the Men in Blue against the Proteas.

#3 Ravichandran Ashwin (3/22 in Mirpur, April 2014 - T20 World Cup 2nd semi-final)

Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates the wicket of Hashim Amla during the 2014 T20 World Cup semi-final. Pic: Getty Images

Team India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin claimed three for 22 as the Men in Blue restricted South Africa to 172 for four, bowling first in the 2014 T20 World Cup semi-final in Mirpur. Ashwin got three big scalps to keep the opposition batting under check.

Ashwin first cleaned up Hashim Amla for 22. He went round the wicket and sent down a carrom ball that pitched well outside leg and turned past the bat to peg back the off stump. The offie also dismissed well-set South African captain Faf du Plessis (58 off 41). The right-hander tried to make room and slam one over the leg side. However, he got himself into a complete tangle against another carrom ball, which hit his body and went on to strike the stumps.

Ashwin’s third wicket was that of AB de Villiers (10). The Proteas legend tried to club a long hop outside leg. However, he failed to get his timing right and was caught at long leg. After the off-spinner’s heroics with the ball, Virat Kohli’s unbeaten 72 off 44 lifted Team India into the 2014 T20 World Cup final.

#2 RP Singh (4/13 in Durban, September 2007 - T20 World Cup Match 24)

RP Singh of India celebrates after bowling Shaun Pollock in the 2007 T20 World Cup match. Pic: Getty Images

Former left-arm pacer RP Singh was an unsung hero of India’s 2007 T20 World Cup triumph. He returned with excellent figures of four for 13 in the group stage match against South Africa in Durban. The Proteas were chasing a gettable target of 154. However, Singh’s heroics restricted them to 116 for nine.

Singh struck early by sending back the dangerous Herschelle Gibbs for just one. The left-arm seamer got a full delivery to pitch on the stumps and swing back in, trapping the South African opener in front of the stumps. He also dismissed Proteas skipper Graeme Smith for four. The left-hander went after a wide, swinging delivery from Singh and got a thick edge. Karthik at slips flung himself to his left and pulled off a stunning catch.

The left-arm bowler also sent back Shaun Pollock for a golden duck with a quick delivery from around the wicket that beat the experienced batter and crashed into leg stump. Singh had a fourth when he ended Albie Morkel’s resistance on 36. The left-hander tried to go after a full ball but missed it and was bowled. Thanks to Singh, Team India registered a comprehensive 37-run triumph.

#1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar (5/24 in Johannesburg, February 2018)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar celebrates a wicket with teammates. Pic: Getty Images

Medium pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar claimed a memorable five-fer as Team India defeated South Africa by 28 runs in a high-scoring encounter in Johannesburg. In the first T20I of the three-match series, the Men in Blue put up 203 for five while batting first as Shikhar Dhawan top-scored with 72 off 39. Bhuvneshwar then ensured India defended the total without much trouble.

He broke the opening partnership by having JJ Smuts (14) caught at square leg off a knuckle ball. Bhuvneshwar dismissed South African skipper Jean-Paul Duminy cheaply as well. The left-hander miscued a slower ball and was caught for three.

» @manisayzz Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the first Indian bowler to take 5 Wkt hauls in all formats of cricket.



ODI = 5/42 vs Sri Lanka at Colombo

T20IS= 5/24 Against vs Africa at Johannesburg

Test Cricket = 5/82(Trent bridge) 6/82 vs Eng(Lords) ,5/33 vs WI, 5/48 vs newzealand (Eden gardens). Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the first Indian bowler to take 5 Wkt hauls in all formats of cricket. ODI = 5/42 vs Sri Lanka at ColomboT20IS= 5/24 Against vs Africa at JohannesburgTest Cricket = 5/82(Trent bridge) 6/82 vs Eng(Lords) ,5/33 vs WI, 5/48 vs newzealand (Eden gardens). https://t.co/ayOErXLm9Y

The experienced pacer completely swung the match Team India’s way by getting the scalp of the well-set Reeza Hendricks for 70 off 50. Hendricks edged a leg-cutter and was easily caught by MS Dhoni behind the wickets. Heinrich Klaasen (16) failed in his attempt to clear long-on and became Bhuvneshwar’s fourth victim.

The seasoned medium pacer completed a well-deserved five-fer off the very next ball as Chris Morris (0) holed out to long-on, attempting to go after another well-disguised slower ball. Bhuvneshwar was named Player of the Match for his fantastic spell as South Africa were held to 175 for nine.

