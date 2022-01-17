Top 5 ODI batting performances by Indians against the Proteas in South Africa

Having failed in their endeavor to win their maiden Test series in South Africa, Team India will be keen to make an impact in the three-match ODI series.

A massive development has taken place in Indian cricket, with Virat Kohli stepping down as captain for the Test outfit. There has been an air of uncertainty in Indian cricket for a while over leadership roles in various formats, so India’s performance in the one-dayers will be observed closely.

Speaking of captaincy, KL Rahul will be leading India in the ODIs with Rohit Sharma unavailable due to a hamstring injury. Pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been named vice-captain for the three-match series, which will begin with the first game at Boland Park in Paarl on January 19.

India have played a total of 34 ODIs in South Africa so far, winning 10 and losing 22. The other two matches produced no results. The last time India visited the Rainbow Nation in 2017-18, they clinched the six-match series by a comprehensive 5-1 margin.

Memorable one-day batting efforts by Indians in South Africa

In the build-up to the ODI series, we look back at five impressive batting efforts by Indians against the Proteas in South Africa.

#5 Sourav Ganguly (127) - Johannesburg, October 2001

Sourav Ganguly batting in an ODI against South Africa. Pic: Getty Images

Leading the team, Sourav Ganguly scored a typically elegant 127 off 126 balls in the first match of the 2001-02 tri-series in Johannesburg in October 2001. The Proteas sent India in to bat after winning the toss, after which Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar (101) featured in an opening stand of 193. Ganguly was the dominant partner in the stand, whacking 14 fours and five sixes.

The left-hander found the boundaries with ease and reached his fifty off 60 balls in the 17th over. His first six came off Makhaya Ntini’s bowling and he spanked one more off the same bowler. Ganguly also punished Lance Klusener for two maximums. He reached his 100 off 111 balls by flaying the pacer for a four. Ganguly’s stroke-filled innings ended when he was caught behind off Justin Kemp’s bowling in the 36th over.

CricApp @TheCricApp



160 -

152 - Sachin Tendulkar vs NAM, Pietermaritzburg, 2003

146 - Sachin Tendulkar vs KEN, Paarl, 2001

127 - Sourav Ganguly vs SA, Johannesburg, 2001



#SAvIND #INDvSA #Cricket Highest #ODI scores by #India batsmen in South Africa:160 - @imVkohli vs SOUTH AFRICA, CAPE TOWN, 2018*152 - Sachin Tendulkar vs NAM, Pietermaritzburg, 2003146 - Sachin Tendulkar vs KEN, Paarl, 2001127 - Sourav Ganguly vs SA, Johannesburg, 2001 Highest #ODI scores by #India batsmen in South Africa:160 - @imVkohli vs SOUTH AFRICA, CAPE TOWN, 2018*152 - Sachin Tendulkar vs NAM, Pietermaritzburg, 2003146 - Sachin Tendulkar vs KEN, Paarl, 2001127 - Sourav Ganguly vs SA, Johannesburg, 2001#SAvIND #INDvSA #Cricket

Tendulkar was a lot more subdued and reached a century off 128 balls. However, he perished immediately after to Jacques Kallis. India ended with a competitive 279 for 5. In response, Gary Kirsten hit an unbeaten 133 off 155 balls to guide South Africa home with six wickets and 10 balls to spare.

#4 Rohit Sharma (115) - Port Elizabeth, February 2018

Rohit Sharma during the Port Elizabeth ODI in 2018. Pic: Getty Images

Opener Rohit Sharma scored a sublime 115 off 126 deliveries as India thumped South Africa by 73 runs in the 5th ODI of the six-match series in Port Elizabeth in February 2018. The Proteas invited India to bat after winning the toss and Rohit guided the innings as India put up a competitive 274 for 7. He featured in a second-wicket stand of 105 with Kohli (36), striking 11 fours and four sixes in his excellent knock.

In the sixth over of the innings, Rohit came down the track and launched Rabada for a six over long-on. He then pulled Lungi Ngidi for a maximum over deep square leg. He reached a run-a-ball fifty in the 19th over and proceeded to pull JP Duminy for another six over midwicket. Rohit’s fourth maximum came when he launched Tabraiz Shamsi in the same region.

At the other end, Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane got run out, following which Rohit took it upon himself to anchor the innings. He reached his 100 off 107 balls by flicking Shamsi for a couple. His crucial innings ended when he top edged an attempted late cut off Ngidi to the keeper.

In the chase of 275, South Africa were all out for 201 in 42.2 overs. Kuldeep Yadav claimed four scalps, while Yuzvendra Chahal and Hardik Pandya chipped in with two apiece.

