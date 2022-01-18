Top 5 ODI bowling performances by Indians against the Proteas in South Africa

India will be keen to put the disappointment of the Test series loss behind them when they take on South Africa in a three-match ODI series, which begins on January 19. Several critics opined that India had a golden opportunity to win their maiden Test series in South Africa, but the visitors failed to get their act together despite winning the first game.

India will be led by KL Rahul in the ODIs as the musical chairs with the captaincy post continue. Rohit Sharma was expected to lead the team after Virat Kohli was sacked. But with Rohit unfit, Rahul was elevated to the captaincy, while Jasprit Bumrah was named vice-captain for the series. It remains to be seen how this leadership change will affect team dynamics.

Heading into the latest series, India have played a total of 34 ODIs in the Rainbow Nation, winning 10 and losing 22. The other two games produced no results. The visitors trounced the Proteas 5-1 during their previous visit in 2017-18.

Memorable one-day bowling efforts by Indians in South Africa

In the build-up to the ODI series, we look back at five impressive bowling efforts by the Indians against the Proteas in South Africa.

#5 Shardul Thakur (4/52) - Centurion, 2018

Shardul Thakur celebrates the wicket of Hashim Amla. Pic: Getty Images

A few years prior to him earning nicknames like ‘Lord’ and ‘Beefy’, pace bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur claimed 4 for 52 against South Africa in Centurion in February 2018. India won the toss and bowled first in the final ODI of the six-match series and Thakur’s spell went a long way in vindicating the decision.

The innocuous medium-pacer strangled Hashim Amla (10) with a short ball down the leg. He then had the other South African opener, Aiden Markram (24), caught at cover, outfoxing him with a slower off-cutter. Farhaan Behardien (1) became Thakur’s third victim as an upper cut was brilliantly intercepted by Jasprit Bumrah at deep third man. The pacer had his fourth when Andile Phehlukwayo (34) chipped a return catch while attempting to work one on the leg side.

Wah Cricket @Wahcricketlive #SAvsIND : Another complete bowling performance by India, led by young Shardul Thakur (4/52). South Africa all out for 204 (Zondo 54) in 46.5 overs at Centurion #SAvsIND: Another complete bowling performance by India, led by young Shardul Thakur (4/52). South Africa all out for 204 (Zondo 54) in 46.5 overs at Centurion https://t.co/QxKyoavUUp

Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal also claimed two wickets each as the hosts were bundled out for 204 in 46.5 overs. Indian skipper Kohli then led the chase with a blazing 129* off 96 as the visitors chased down the target in 32.1 overs.

#4 Harbhajan Singh (3/27) - Centurion, 2001

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh (right). Pic: Getty Images

The recently-retired Harbhajan Singh was the man of the match as India defended a modest 234-run target against South Africa in Centurion in October 2001. In the third match of a tri-series, the former off-spinner claimed 3 for 27 as the Proteas were bowled out for 192 in 46.2 overs.

Harbhajan had the set Jacques Kallis caught behind for 29, just went the batter was beginning to look dangerous. Soon after, he sent back all-rounder Nicky Boje for 9, trapping him lbw. Harbhajan also got the wicket of South African captain Shaun Pollock (15) in similar fashion.

Apart from claiming three key scalps, Harbhajan also managed to keep the run rate under check, going at under three an over. Ajit Agarkar, Anil Kumble and Virender Sehwag aided the 'Turbanator', picking up two wickets apiece.

Earlier, Pollock’s five-wicket haul restricted India to a below-par total as Sourav Ganguly’s men batted first after winning the toss. Rahul Dravid top-scored for India with 54 while Yuvraj Singh contributed 42. Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag also chipped in with 30s. But Harbhajan turned a modest total into a match-winning one.

Also Read Article Continues below

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Samya Majumdar