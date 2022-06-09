"Don't think that is in the selectors' or Rohit Sharma's plans" - Wasim Jaffer on Rishabh Pant as opener in T20Is

Wasim Jaffer doesn’t see Rishabh Pant opening the innings in the T20I series against South Africa despite KL Rahul’s absence. According to the former Indian batter, the series against the Proteas provides an opportunity for Team India to figure out who their backup opener could be at the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year.

Rahul, who was named captain for the five-match T20I series against South Africa at home, was ruled out due to a groin injury on Wednesday (June 8). With Rohit Sharma rested and Shikhar Dhawan not picked, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan are the opening options the hosts have for the series, which starts on Thursday. Venkatesh Iyer, who opens for his IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), could be another alternative they could explore.

Asked if India could experiment with the batting order and get Pant to open, Jaffer disagreed with the suggestion. Speaking on ESPNcricino, he replied:

“I don’t think so. I don’t see Rishabh Pant opening in the T20 World Cup. I don't think that is in the selectors' or captain Rohit Sharma's plans. I think Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan (will open) because we haven’t got anybody who’s going to be the third opener. We’ve got Rohit and KL Rahul, who are pretty much sure to open, but we are not pretty sure who is going to be that backup opener. We can try these guys and find out.”

Gaikwad has played three T20Is for India so far, scoring 39 runs with a best of 21. Kishan has a little more experience at the international level. He has played 10 T20Is and three ODIs, amassing 289 and 88 runs, respectively, in the two formats.

India have done well at home in T20Is recently, defeating West Indies and Sri Lanka ahead of IPL 2022. However, South Africa are expected to pose a tough challenge for the hosts with their potent pace bowling attack.

Asked who should be part of South Africa’s pace attack in the playing XI for the T20I series, former pacer Dale Steyn replied:

“First number in there is (Kagiso) Rabada - highest wicket-taker for South Africa in this year’s IPL. (Anrich) Nortje played a little bit of IPL, he’s got some cricket under his belt. Worried about Lungi Ngidi, he’s good but he’s been sitting on the sidelines of the IPL for a while. He’s not game ready. There will be a fight between Dwaine Pretorius and Marco Jansen. Pretorius offers something with the bat, so my guess would be Pretorius, Rabada and Nortje.”

Kagiso Rabada claimed 23 wickets from 13 matches for the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in IPL 2022, while Anrich Nortje picked up nine scalps in six matches for the Delhi Capitals (DC). Dwaine Pretorius also featured in six games for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), taking six wickets.

