“I would throw Umran in” - Dale Steyn wants Team India to try rookie pacer in 1st T20I vs South Africa

Former South African pacer Dale Steyn reckons that Team India must try out young fast bowler Umran Malik in the first T20I against South Africa on Thursday (June 9). According to Steyn, giving the youngster a game early in the series would boost his confidence and might get his rhythm going.

Speaking about the Jammu and Kashmir pacer, Team India head coach Rahul Dravid said ahead of the series:

“We also have to be realistic, we have got a really large squad. It's not possible to give everyone playing XI time.”

Umran was one of the star performers during IPL 2022. Representing the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), he claimed 22 wickets in 14 matches with one five-wicket and one four-wicket haul.

Steyn, who was Hyderabad’s bowling coach during IPL 2022, told ESPNcricinfo while discussing India’s bowling attack for the T20I series:

“I would throw Umran in. Get him in early. Let him have a game against South Africa and get rid of those nerves and everything, so that by the time they hit 4-5 games in the series, he is already going. Also, I feel Arshdeep Singh has been just so good. He’s a difficult guy to leave out of the squad.”

Arshdeep claimed 10 wickets in 14 matches for the Punjab Kings (PBKS) during IPL 2022. He was brilliant at the death and ended the season with an economy rate of 7.70.

“He controls things” - Dale Steyn on veteran Team India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar

The South African legend added that experienced pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar should be the first pick in Team India's bowling line-up because he has amazing control and is versatile as well. Steyn said:

“I think the first one you should slot in there is somebody like Bhuvi. He controls things. With the Sunrisers this season, he was absolutely phenomenal. He’s great at the start and at the death as well.

During the same discussion, former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer also picked his bowling line-up for the hosts and commented:

“I’ll pick Bhuvneshwar Kumar, along with Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel and Hardik Pandya will be my fourth seamer.”

Bhuvneshwar claimed 12 wickets in 14 matches for SRH during IPL 2022 at a commendable economy rate of 7.34.

