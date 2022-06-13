IND vs SA 2022: "There's no 3rd opener in this team" - Wasim Jaffer says Ruturaj Gaikwad can still get into T20 World Cup squad  

Former Indian batter Wasim Jaffer believes that despite scoring just 24 runs in the first two T20Is against South Africa, Ruturaj Gaikwad still has a chance to book his place in India's squad for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia.

Gaikwad is in direct battle with his opening partner for the series, Ishan Kishan, for the backup opener's spot for the mega event, but seems to be losing the race.

The 25-year-old was dismissed for just one off four balls in the second T20I at Cuttack's Barabati Stadium on Sunday. Kagiso Rabada pushed him back with a bouncer before extracting a loose drive and a simple catch to point on the next ball. This followed an awkward 23 (15) in the first match. He struggled against the short-of-good-length balls there as well before eventually mistiming one to mid-wicket.

Speaking on ESPNcricinfo after the match, Jaffer argued that the latter innings was "very attractive" and might be enough to get him the remaining three matches of the series to stake his claim. He added that India's lack of another opening option in the squad after KL Rahul's sidelining will also help Gaikwad's case.

Jaffer said:

"No, I don't think so. It's just been two innings. He played a really good innings in Delhi. It wasn't a big knock but still a very attractive one. And I see him getting opportunities in the future as well because there's no third opener in this team. No replacement has been made [for KL Rahul]. So there's a chance he'll get another opportunity and if he plays a big innings, he can surely be a candidate [for India's T20 World Cup squad]."

There were calls to bring in one of Sanju Samson and Rahul Tripathi, both of whom can play as openers and were brilliant at the top of the order in IPL 2022, as Rahul's replacement. But apparently, the selectors didn't find it necessary.

So after conceding a 2-0 lead in the five-match series, India only have Venkatesh Iyer and Deepak Hooda as batting options on the bench.

While Hooda likes to play at No. 3 and No. 4 for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Venkatesh made his name as an opener in the IPL. However, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder is seen by the national team as a prospect for the arduous role of a lower-order big-hitter and a much-needed competition for Hardik Pandya.

"No two ways about it" - Wasim Jaffer on Bhuvneshwar Kumar's T20 World Cup chances

Meanwhile, while most players have struggled in the first two matches, senior pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has shone in the gloom. He troubled the South African batters with accurate swing movement on Sunday, dismissing three of the top-four for less than five runs and reducing them to 29-3 inside the powerplay.

He later picked up another scalp, ending the match with figures of 4-13 (the best for India in a losing cause), and taking his series tally to a chart-topping five wickets. Jaffer thinks that following the outing, Kumar has booked his seat for Australia. He said the seamer's experience and guile will be an asset for India in the marquee tournament.

Jaffer said:

"Yes, there are no two ways about it. We've been seeing this [form] from the IPL. Especially with the World Cup being in Australia, India will need an experienced bowler capable of taking wickets with the new ball."

The must-win third T20I for India will begin at 7 pm IST on Tuesday and will be played at the Dr. Y.S.R. ACA VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

