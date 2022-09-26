IND vs SA 2022: [Watch] "Choti bacchhiii ho kya" - Suryakumar Yadav reunites with his wife Devisha ahead of South Africa T20I series 

Team India's star batter Suryakumar Yadav reunited with his wife Devisha Shetty after the recently concluded home three-match T20I series against Australia.

The cricket star has reached Thiruvananthapuram with his better half for the Men in Blue's upcoming T20I clash against South Africa. Yadav shared an Instagram story featuring Devisha on Monday, September 26, from his hotel room, giving fans a glimpse of the wonderful view of the ocean.

Screenshot of Suryakumar Yadav's Instagram story.

The dynamic batter will be seen in action in the forthcoming three-match T20I series against South Africa beginning on September 28. Following three T20Is, the two cricketing nations will also battle it out in as many ODI fixtures.

Yadav has successfully managed to carve a niche for himself in India's star-studded white-ball team with his impactful batting performances. The Mumbai Indians batter will be hoping to continue his stellar form against the Proteas, given that the crucial T20 World Cup 2022 is right around the corner.

Suryakumar Yadav was India's top performer with the bat against Australia

The right-handed batter enthralled viewers with his strokeplay in the T20I series against Australia. The player was instrumental in India winning the all-important decider by six wickets to clinch the series, scoring 69 runs off just 36 balls.

With 115 runs from three outings, Yadav finished as the leading run-getter for the hosts in the rubber. He had an impressive average of 38.33 along with a fantastic strike rate of 185.48.

Yadav has been in tremendous form with the bat this year. He is currently ranked third in the ICC men's T20I rankings for batters and is the only Indian batter to feature in the top 10.

It is worth mentioning that no other batter has scored more runs than him in T20Is in 2022. He has mustered 682 runs from 20 appearances at an average of 37.88.

