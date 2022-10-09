IND vs SA 2022: What happened the last time India played an ODI in Ranchi

India and South Africa will face off in the second ODI of the three-match series at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi on Sunday (October 9). The Proteas won the opening ODI to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Following their triumph in the rain-curtailed 40-over game in Lucknow, South Africa will be hoping to seal the series on Sunday. India, on the other hand, will look to bounce back from the defeat and hope for a better outing from their top-order batters in the second ODI.

So far, India have played a total of five ODIs in Ranchi, winning two and losing two. One game in 2013 was washed out.

The pitch at the JSCA Stadium is generally a good batting surface. However, it isn't deemed as an out-and-out batting paradise. Slow bowlers and spinners benefit from the ball gripping and coming onto the bat a little slower than usual.

India lost their last ODI in Ranchi against Australia in 2019

India v Australia - ODI Series: Game 3

Led by Aaron Finch, Australia had a terrific white-ball tour of India in 2019, beating the Men in Blue 2-0 in the T20I series before scripting a comeback to win an entertaining ODI series 3-2.

After winning the first two ODIs, India lost the third match in Ranchi, which was their last ODI at the venue.

Indian cricketers wore specially-designed camouflage army caps on the field to pay homage to the Pulwama martyrs. But underdogs Australia authored a 32-run victory to keep their hopes alive in the five-match series.

After being asked to bat first, the Australian openers in Aaron Finch and Usman Khawaja batted superbly to mount a fantastic opening partnership of 193 runs. While skipper Finch scored a well-made 93, Khawaja registered his maiden ODI ton, amassing 104 off 113 balls.

Promoted up the order, Glenn Maxwell also chipped in with a 31-ball-47 as Australia posted more than a decent total of 313 in their 50 overs.

Chasing 314, India needed at least two of their batters to go big in Ranchi. However, that didn't happen as the visitors were quick to topple the Indian top-order and reduce India to 27-3.

Kohli, who looked in great touch, had Ranchi's local boy, MS Dhoni, playing his last international match in front of his home crowd, for company. The duo staged a mini recovery, adding 59 runs for the fourth wicket before Adam Zampa got the better of Dhoni.

His departure prompted Kohli to change gears. With Kedar Jadhav at the other end, Kohli brought out the full repertoire of strokes as he tore into the Australian bowlers. All the Kangaroo bowlers were cut, hooked and driven with purpose and precision.

Even Jadhav's fall after a 88-run fifth-wicket partnership could do little to slow Kohli down. Soon enough, Kohli brought up his 41st ODI century with the help of 15 boundaries and a six.

In the end, it was the rapidly rising required rate that proved to be his downfall. Zampa castled him for an exquisite 123 off 95 balls. Eventually, following the former Indian skipper's dismissal, India's lower-order fell like a pack of cards as the hosts were bundled out for 281.

For his superlative ton in the first innings, Khawaja was adjudged as the Player of the Match.

