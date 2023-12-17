IND vs SA 2023 head-to-head stats and records you need to know before India vs South Africa 1st ODI

The India vs South Africa ODI series will begin today (December 17) with a match at the New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. It will be a three-match series, with the No. 1 ODI team aiming to avenge their 3-0 defeat to the Proteas in January 2022. KL Rahul led the side on that occasion and will be the skipper for this series as well.

Before the much-awaited India vs South Africa ODI series starts, here's a look at the head-to-head stats between the two nations in the 50-over format.

India vs South Africa head-to-head record in ODIs

South Africa lead the head-to-head record in ODIs against India by 50-38. The two countries have met 91 times in the 50-over format, with three matches producing no result. The last time India and South Africa met in an ODI was during the 2023 World Cup, where Virat Kohli's century helped the Men in Blue win at Eden Gardens.

The Indians won the most recent ODI series played between the two nations in October 2022. After losing the series opener in Lucknow, India bounced back with victories in Ranchi and Delhi. Here's a summary of their head-to-head stats:

Total matches played: 91

Matches won by India: 38

Matches won by South Africa: 50

Matches tied: 0

Matches with no result: 3

India vs South Africa ODI head-to-head record in SA

South Africa have a massive 25-10 lead in ODIs against India on home soil. As mentioned earlier, the Proteas whitewashed India in the last series between the two teams on South African soil.

Before that, India won a six-match ODI series 5-1 against South Africa away from home in 2017/18.

Total matches played: 37

Matches won by India: 10

Matches won by South Africa: 25

Matches tied: 0

Matches with no result: 2

Last 5 India vs South Africa ODI match results

India have won the last three ODIs between the two nations. Virat Kohli's phenomenal ton guided the Men in Blue home in the 2023 World Cup group stage match. Before that, a clinical bowling performance inspired India to a seven-wicket win at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in October 2022.

South Africa's last win against India came on October 6, 2022. The Proteas overcame a phenomenal effort from Sanju Samson to record a nine-run win in Lucknow. Here's a summary of their last five matches:

IND (326/5) beat SA (83) by 243 runs, November 5, 2023. IND (105/3) beat SA (99) by 7 wickets, October 11, 2022. IND (282/3) beat SA (278/7) by 7 wickets, October 9, 2022. SA (249/4) beat IND (240/8) by 9 runs, October 6, 2022. SA (287) beat IND (283) by 4 runs, January 23, 2022.