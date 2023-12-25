IND vs SA 2023 head-to-head stats and records you need to know before India vs South Africa 1st Test

The India vs South Africa Test series will begin tomorrow in Centurion. It is a two-match ICC World Test Championship series between the two countries. The two teams competed in a T20I series and ODI series recently. While the T20I series ended in a 1-1 draw, India won the ODI series by 2-1.

Two years ago, South Africa beat India by 2-1 in a WTC series. The Indian team will be keen to avenge that defeat when the two sides meet again in the World Test Championship.

Before the two-match series starts, here's a look at the head-to-head record between India and South Africa in Tests:

India vs South Africa head-to-head record in Tests

South Africa have a minor 17-15 lead in the head-to-head record against India in Test cricket. The Proteas have battled India 42 times in Test cricket, with 10 matches ending in a draw.

The last time South Africa clashed against India in a Test match was in January 2022. South Africa won that match by seven wickets at Newlands.

Here's a summary of the head-to-head record:

Total matches played: 42

Matches won by India: 15

Matches won by South Africa: 17

Matches tied: 0

Matches drawn: 10.

India vs South Africa Test head-to-head record in SA

South Africa lead the head-to-head record in Tests against India on home soil by 12-4. The rainbow nation has hosted India for 23 matches in the longest format of cricket.

The home team has won 12 matches, while the visitors have emerged victorious only four times. The remaining seven matches ended in a draw.

Total matches played: 23

Matches won by India: 4

Matches won by South Africa: 12

Matches tied: 0

Matches drawn: 7

Last 5 India vs South Africa Test match results

India have won three of their last five Test matches against South Africa. Interestingly, none of the last five India vs South Africa Tests ended in a draw. The Proteas won the last two encounters, while India won three matches before.

SuperSport Park and Newlands will be the venues for the upcoming series. India beat South Africa by 113 runs in the last Test at SuperSport Park, while South Africa defeated India by seven wickets during their previous encounter at Newlands.

Here's a summary of the last five India vs South Africa Test matches:

SA (210 & 213/3) beat IND (223 & 198) by 7 wickets, Jan 11-15, 2022 SA (229 & 243/3) beat IND (202 & 266) by 7 wickets, Jan 3-7, 2022 IND (327 & 174) beat SA (197 & 191) by 113 runs, Dec 26-30, 2021 IND (497/9 dec) beat SA (162 & 133) by an innings and 202 runs, Oct 19-22, 2019 IND (601/5 dec) beat SA (275 & 189) by an innings and 137 runs, Oct 10-13, 2019.

