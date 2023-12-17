IND vs SA 2023: New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg pitch history and ODI records

New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg will host the first ODI of the three-match series between India and South Africa today (December 17). The match will begin at 10:00 a.m. local time (1:30 p.m. IST).

The pitch at this venue has been helpful to batters and fast bowlers in the past. Back in 2015, South Africa posted a mammoth score of 439/2 in an ODI against West Indies on this ground.

Fans can therefore expect a high-scoring battle between India and South Africa today. Before the first ODI starts, here's a look at Johannesburg's pitch history and ODI records.

New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg ODI records and stats

Johannesburg has played host to 53 ODIs thus far, with the team batting second winning on 30 occasions. The captain winning the toss on Sunday may consider chasing.

Here are some other important numbers fans should know from the previous ODIs played at this stadium:

Matches played: 53

Matches won by teams batting first: 23

Matches won by teams batting second: 30

Matches tied: 0

Matches abandoned: 0

Highest team total: 439/2 - South Africa vs. West Indies, 2015

Lowest team total: 109 - Sri Lanka vs. India, 2003

Highest successful run-chase: 438/9 - South Africa vs. Australia, 2006

Highest individual score: 193 - Fakhar Zaman (PAK) vs. South Africa, 2021

Best bowling figures: 5/20 - Shaun Pollock (SA) vs. England, 2000

Average first innings score: 241

New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg pitch report

The Johannesburg pitch report for the first ODI between India and South Africa will be broadcast live a few minutes before the toss. Batters and pacers have generally had a good time at this venue, and the same trend should continue today.

The average run rate at this ground is 5.23, which proves that batters have had the upper hand. Marco Jansen bagged a five-wicket haul against Australia in the last ODI played at this venue but will not be playing today.

New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg last ODI match

South Africa crushed Australia by 122 runs in the previous ODI played at New Wanderers Stadium. The match took place on September 17, 2023. Half-centuries from Aiden Markram and David Miller guided the home team to 315/9 in 50 overs.

In reply, Australia were bowled out for 193 despite a brilliant 56-ball 71 from Mitchell Marsh. Pacers took 10 of the 19 wickets to fall, while 22 sixes were hit in the game. Here's a summary of that ODI:

Brief Scores: South Africa 315/9 (Aiden Markram 93, Adam Zampa 3/70) beat Australia 193 (Mitchell Marsh 71, Marco Jansen 5/39) by 122 runs.