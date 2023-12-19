IND vs SA 2023: St George's Park, Gqeberha pitch history and ODI records

The second ODI of the India vs South Africa series will be held at the St George's Park in Gqeberha today (December 19). The start time for the match is 4:30 pm IST (1:00 pm local time).

India started the series with an emphatic eight-wicket win in Johannesburg last Sunday (December 17). The Men in Blue will be keen to continue the winning momentum in Gqeberha. Meanwhile, South Africa will try to win today's game and keep the three-match series alive.

Before St George's Park plays host to the second ODI between India and South Africa, here's a look at the pitch history and ODI records of this venue.

St George's Park, Gqeberha ODI records and stats

This venue has hosted 42 ODI matches, with the average first-innings score being 233. The average run rate has been 4.70, showing that the batters have struggled to score big. Once settled in the middle, the batters can go big, but the bowlers have troubled them on this ground.

Here's a list of some vital stats that fans should know before the India vs South Africa ODI match begins:

Matches played: 42

Matches won by teams batting first: 20

Matches won by teams batting second: 21

Matches tied: 0

Matches abandoned: 0

Highest team total: 335/6 - Pakistan vs. South Africa, 2002

Lowest team total: 112 - New Zealand vs. Australia, 2003

Highest successful run-chase: 330/7 - Australia vs. South Africa, 2002

Highest individual score: 135 - Saleem Elahi (PAK) vs. South Africa, 2002

Best bowling figures: 7/20 - Andy Bichel (AUS) vs. England, 2003

Average first innings score: 233

St George's Park, Gqeberha pitch report

The pitch report for the India vs South Africa second ODI will be broadcast shortly. As mentioned earlier, the wicket will be helpful for both batters and bowlers. Batters will have to take their time and get settled in the middle before playing big shots.

Fast bowlers may receive some help from the conditions in Gqeberha, just like Johannesburg. All eyes will be on Arshdeep Singh, who took a five-wicket haul in the first ODI.

St George's Park, Gqeberha last ODI match

South Africa beat Sri Lanka by six wickets in the last ODI played at this venue on March 13, 2019. Anrich Nortje's three-wicket haul helped the Proteas bowl the visitors out for just 189 runs. Chasing 190, South Africa reached the target in 32.5 overs, riding on Quinton de Kock's half-century.

Fourteen wickets fell in that ODI match, with pacers bagging eight of them. Seven sixes were hit in the two innings. Here's a short summary:

Brief Scores: Sri Lanka 189 (Isuru Udana 78, Anrich Nortje 3/57) lost to South Africa 190/4 (Quinton de Kock 51, Dhananjaya de Silva 3/41) by 6 wickets.

