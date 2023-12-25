IND vs SA 2023: SuperSport Park, Centurion pitch history and Test records

India will play the first Test of their two-match series against South Africa at SuperSport Park in Centurion. The match will begin on December 26 at 1:30 PM IST (10:00 AM Local Time).

The Boxing Day Test match has been an important part of the cricketing calendar in South Africa. This year, India will take on the Proteas in the much-awaited Test match.

Before the first Test begins, here's a look at the pitch history and Test records at SuperSport Park.

SuperSport Park, Centurion, Test records and stats

South Africa have been quite dominant in Tests hosted by Centurion. The home side has a 22-3 win-loss record in the longest format of the game at this venue. India will have to bring their 'A' game to the table to defeat the South African outfit.

Here's a list of some important numbers you should know from the previous Test matches hosted by this ground:

Matches played: 28

Matches won by teams batting first: 13

Matches won by teams batting second: 12

Matches tied: 0

Matches drawn: 3

Highest team total: 621 - South Africa vs. Sri Lanka, 2020

Lowest team total: 101 - England vs. South Africa, 2016

Highest successful run-chase: 251/8 - England vs. South Africa, 2000

Highest individual score: 208 - Hashim Amla (SA) vs. West Indies, 2014

Best bowling figures (innings): 7/29 - Kyle Abbott (SA) vs. Pakistan, 2013

Best bowling figures (match): 13/144 - Kagiso Rabada (SA) vs. England, 2016

Average first innings score: 330

SuperSport Park, Centurion, pitch report

The pitch report for the first Test between India and South Africa will be broadcasted live a few minutes before the toss takes place. Generally, the batters and fast bowlers have enjoyed themselves while playing Test cricket at this venue.

Three years ago, South Africa smacked a 600+ score in the Boxing Day Test match against Sri Lanka. If the batters see off the new ball, they can score big on this ground.

SuperSport Park, Centurion, last Test match

South Africa beat West Indies by 87 runs in the last Test match played at this venue. The match happened earlier this year in February-March. Aiden Markram's century guided the Proteas to a 342-run total in the first innings. West Indies managed only 212 runs in reply.

Fast bowler Kemar Roach's fantastic five-wicket haul helped the Caribbean side bowl the Proteas out for just 116 runs in the second innings. Chasing 247 for a win, West Indies were bowled out for 159 despite a 79-run knock from Jermaine Blackwood.

Brief Scores: South Africa 342 (Aiden Markram 115, Alzarri Joseph 5/81) & 116 (Aiden Markram 47, Kemar Roach 5/47) beat West Indies 212 (Raymon Reifer 62, Anrich Nortje 5/36) & 159 (Jermaine Blackwood 79, Kagiso Rabada 6/50) by 87 runs.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App